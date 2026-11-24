Survive and advance.

Sure, that is the common refrain from teams and fans alike each spring when the NCAA Tournament is upon us, but the ability to apply it in November and get those reps, which won't pay dividends until March, is a significant part of the calculus that goes into playing in tournaments like the Maui Invitational.

The Arizona Wildcats were able to survive and advance Monday night, beating the Colorado State Rams 96-83 in their Maui Invitational opener at the Lahaina Civic Center

Tommy Lloyd’s team shot 55% from the field and made 12 3-pointers as Ivan Kharchenkov had 24 points - his fourth 20-point performance this season - to go with six assists and four steals and freshman Caleb Holt scored 20. Colorado State’s Kyle Jorgensen scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, 4 of 5 from the 3-point range, before the junior forward took a shot to the face and left the game late in the first half with a bloodied nose.

Arizona, which won the Maui Invitational in 2000, 2014 and 2022, plays the Providence Friars in the semifinals Tuesday at noon local time.

First-year coach Bryan Hodgson has the Friars, who beat VCU 72-66 on Monday for their fourth consecutive win, playing some of the best defense in the country, led by 6-foot-6 fifth-year guard Miles Byrd. The San Diego State transfer leads the nation in steals (26) and steals per game (4.33) while leading the team with 1.5 blocks per game. Providence is 16th nationally in scoring defense (60.7 per game).

The Wildcats are averaging 91 points per game during their five-game win streak since a season-opening 84-75 loss to the UCLA Bruins at the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas. Can the Friars, who haven't scored more than 86 points in a game and average 74.0 ppg this season, keep pace with Arizona?

Arizona vs. Providence basketball odds, point spread and TV information

Spread: Arizona -7.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona -330, Providence +265

Over/under: 156.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 2-4, Providence 2-4

Game time: Noon, Hawaii Standard Time | Tuesday, Nov. 24

Location: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, Hawaii

TV channel: ESPN2

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.