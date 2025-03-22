Arizona will face Pac-12 foe Oregon in 2025 NCAA Tournament showdown
Everything old is new again.
Former Pac-12 Conference foes Arizona and Oregon will square off in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. And the game will be played in Seattle, the home of Oregon's rival the Washington Huskies.
Washington is the host school for the March Madness games being played at Climate Pledge Arena. The Huskies, who did not make the NCAA Tournament, are now members of the Big Ten, just like the Ducks.
Arizona just wrapped up its first season in the Big 12, and Colorado State — who plays Maryland in the second round in Seattle — will soon be a member of the Pac-12.
What a world.
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 Oregon
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is 4-2 vs. Oregon head coach Dana Altman. The Wildcats swept the Ducks last season, but lost to Oregon in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.
Both teams like to push the pace, which should lead to an entertaining game on Sunday. The matchup received prime-time billing from the TV networks and will tip off at 6:40 p.m. PT/MST on TBS.
The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 and a likely date with No. 1 Duke in Newark, New Jersey. Arizona has been to the Sweet 16 two of the last three years. Oregon hasn't been to the Sweet 16 since 2021.
Arizona opened as 4.5-point favorites.
Jackson Shelstad vs. Jaden Bradley
The matchup to watch is the battle of the point guards: Oregon sophomore Jackson Shelstad vs. Arizona junior Jaden Bradley.
Shelstad had 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in Oregon's first-round 81-52 win over Liberty. Bradley had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in Arizona's first-round 93-65 victory over Akron.
Both players like to push the pace and both set the tone for their team's offense. Whoever wins this matchup will likely be on the winning end of the game.