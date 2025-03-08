Big 12 basketball tournament: Updated seeds, matchups as bracket is finalized
The 2024-25 Big 12 men's basketball season wraps up on Saturday with eight games, starting with Iowa State-Kansas at 11:30 a.m. MST and continuing until the final two games tip off at 8 p.m. MST.
While some Big 12 Tournament seeds have been finalized — like No. 1 Houston — most seeds are up for grabs and will be determined by Saturday's results. We'll keep this page updated throughout the day with the finalized seeds for next week's conference tournament in Kansas City.
The Big 12 Tournament tips off Tuesday with four first-round games and continues Wednesday with four second-round games. The top four teams in the conference — Houston, Texas Tech, Arizona and BYU — have byes until the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Big 12 men's basketball standings
Here are the Big 12 standings heading into the final day of the regular season:
- Houston (18-1) - clinched No. 1 seed
- Texas Tech (14-5) - clinched top-4 seed
- Arizona (14-5) - clinched top-4 seed
- BYU (13-6) - clinched No. 4 seed
- Iowa State (12-7) - clinched No. 5 seed
- Kansas (10-9)
- Baylor (10-9)
- TCU (9-10)
- Kansas State (9-10)
- West Virginia (9-10)
- Utah (8-11)
- Cincinnati (7-12)
- UCF (7-12)
- Oklahoma State (6-13)
- Arizona State (4-15) - clinched No. 15 seed
- Colorado (2-17) - clinched No. 16 seed
Arizona still has a chance to get the No. 2 seed, but the Wildcats need to beat Kansas and hope Texas Tech loses to Arizona State. The Red Raiders hold the seeding tiebreaker advantage over Arizona based on their 1-1 record vs. Big 12 champion Houston.
Arizona holds the seeding tiebreaker advantage over BYU, which means the lowest they can finish is the No. 3 seed. The Wildcats are hoping to avoid facing Kansas again in the quarterfinals, and to do that they will have to beat Kansas on Saturday.
Updated Big 12 Tournament seeds, matchups
Here are the updated seeds and matchups for the first three days of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament. We'll keep this updated as games go final and seeds are clinched throughout Saturday.
First round - Tuesday, March 11
- Game 1 - No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 Seed - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 2 – No. 9 seed vs. No. 16 seed Colorado - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 3 – No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed Arizona State - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 4 – No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed - 8:30 p.m. CT
Second round - Wednesday, March 12
- Game 5 – No. 5 seed Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 6 – No. 8 seed vs. Winner of Game 2 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 7 – No. 7 seed vs. Winner of Game 3 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 8 – No. 6 seed vs. Winner of Game 4 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 13
- Game 9 – No. 4 seed BYU vs. Winner of Game 5 - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 10 – No. 1 seed Houston vs. Winner of Game 6 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 11 – No. 2 seed vs. Winner of Game 7 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 12 – No. 3 seed vs. Winner of Game 8 - 8:30 p.m. CT