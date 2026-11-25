The Arizona Wildcats secured the fourth Maui Invitational Championship in program history on Wednesday afternoon, defeating the Ole Miss Rebels, 84-73, on a career-night from big man Mo Krivas.

Arizona moves to 7-1 on the year, rattling off seven straight wins after the season opening loss to UCLA.

Krivas was the star on Wednesday, scoring a career-high 31 points with 17 rebounds in a completely dominant performance. The Rebels had no answer for the 7'2 Lithuanian, who willed this team to a second half comeback after the Wildcats went into the halftime locker room down seven.

Below is a look at three key takeaways from Arizona's 11 point win over Ole Miss in Hawaii:

Mo Krivas is the best big man in the country

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) celebrates a three during the first half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Beard's 'no middle' defense did a tremendous job of limiting driving lanes for Arizona, forcing the Wildcats into early turnovers and keeping them out of rhythm for most of the game.

And then, Mo Krivas happened.

Krivas battled all game long, sometimes not getting touches until he'd been pushed all the way out to the three point line. But the big man is simply inevitable, and Ole Miss couldn't stop him once he took over.

Krivas finished with a career-high 31 points on a scorching 11-13 shooting, adding 17 rebounds and a pair of assists while willing this team to a come-from-behind victory over the Rebels.

The senior was a preseason All-American for a reason, and while no player locks up All-American honors in November, Krivas has clearly proven he is the best center - and one of the best players - in the entire country.

Arizona locked in on defense in the second half

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Holt (3) reaches for the ball during the first half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss scored 40 first half points, taking a seven point lead, and plenty of momentum, into the halftime locker room.

But Arizona completely locked down defensively in the second half, holding the Rebels to just 33 points on 12-31 shooting, including 1-7 from three.

Adam Clark found Arizona's soft spot early in this game, hitting multiple mid range jumpers on Krivas who was playing drop coverage, but after the Wildcats made an adjustment the Rebels were stymied offensively in the final 20 minutes - a credit to both the coaching staff and the grit of this Wildcats team to dig deep and compete despite playing their third game in a 40 hour span.

This Arizona team has national championship aspirations, and being able to dig in defensively against a good team - especially with limited depth - is a clear sign they are capable of getting back to the Final Four in 2027.

Ivan Kharchenkov found his outside shot

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) blows a kiss to the crowd after he scores a three during the first half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question for Kharchenkov entering his sophomore season was as an outside shooter. The 6'7 German did a little bit of everything for the Wildcats as a freshman, and it was anticipated he would take on a featured role his second year.

Ater shooting 31.7% from three in 2025-26, questions about how his outside shot would scale up lingered into the season - but no longer.

Kharchenkov went 1-5 in Arizona's first two Maui games against Colorado State and Providence, but he didn't let that stop him from launching against Ole Miss - and his 4-5 performance was crucial in UA's come from behind victory to win the Maui Invitational championship.

The sophomore scored just three points in the first half, exiting with a few minutes to go after getting his knee rolled up on by teammate Caleb Holt. However, he returned in the second and dropped 15 points, firing up the pro-Arizona crowd at the Lahaina Civic Center and burying the Rebels.

The 6'7 wing is an elite defender, dynamic downhill scorer, and developing facilitator. With a more consistent outside shot he becomes among the most well-rounded players in the entire country - and what that does for this team was on full display in Maui on Wednesday afternoon.

Arizona has the rest of the week off to get their legs back under them before hosting New Orleans on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the McKale Center. The game will tip at 7:00 PM MST on ESPN+.