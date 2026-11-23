The 123rd edition of the Egg Bowl is set to take place on Friday afternoon when the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Rebels hold the all-time series lead at 67-46-6 and have won this game the past three years. They're significant favorites to win it for a fourth straight year, with the Bulldogs missing their star quarterback for the rest of the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this week's rivalry game.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mississippi State +18.5 (-105)

Ole Miss -18.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mississippi State +750

Ole Miss -1200

Total

OVER 56.5 (-110)

UNDER 56.5 (-110)

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch

Date: Friday, November 27

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Mississippi State record: 5-6 (2-6 in SEC)

Ole Miss record: 7--4 (4-4 in SEC)

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Mississippi State is 5-4-1 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Mississippi State is 0-7 against the spread in their last seven games

The UNDER is 8-2 in Mississippi State's last 10 games

Ole Miss is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games

The OVER is 3-2 in Ole Miss's last five games

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Key Player to Watch

Trinidad Chambliss, QB - Ole Miss Rebels

Trinidad Chambliss is aiming to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2027 NFL Draft. He's had a fantastic season so far this season, completing 63.7% of passes for 2,853 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while adding 265 yards on the ground. He threw for a blistering 359 yards and four touchdowns in last year's Egg Bowl.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Best Bet

It's a big number to lay on Ole Miss, but I'm not afraid to do so; I'm going to take the Rebels to cover as home favorites. The Bulldogs haven't been the same since they lost Kamario Taylor to a season-ending injury. Parker Puckett hasn't been effective as his replacement, completing only 62.8% of passes for three touchdowns and three interceptions while also taking 15 sacks. It has left Mississippi State with almost no ability to move the ball down the field.

The biggest red flag for the Bulldogs is that they rank 101st in the country in opponent EPA per pass and 116th in opponent pass success rate. That's great news for Chambliss, who torched their secondary a season ago and is poised to have a similar performance in 2026.

Ole Miss will score at will and run away with the win.

Pick: Ole Miss -18.5 (-115) via DraftKings

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