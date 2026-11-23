Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Egg Bowl in College Football Week 13
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The 123rd edition of the Egg Bowl is set to take place on Friday afternoon when the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Rebels hold the all-time series lead at 67-46-6 and have won this game the past three years. They're significant favorites to win it for a fourth straight year, with the Bulldogs missing their star quarterback for the rest of the season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this week's rivalry game.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mississippi State +18.5 (-105)
- Ole Miss -18.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mississippi State +750
- Ole Miss -1200
Total
- OVER 56.5 (-110)
- UNDER 56.5 (-110)
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 27
- Time: Noon ET
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Mississippi State record: 5-6 (2-6 in SEC)
- Ole Miss record: 7--4 (4-4 in SEC)
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Mississippi State is 5-4-1 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Mississippi State is 0-7 against the spread in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 8-2 in Mississippi State's last 10 games
- Ole Miss is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games
- The OVER is 3-2 in Ole Miss's last five games
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Key Player to Watch
- Trinidad Chambliss, QB - Ole Miss Rebels
Trinidad Chambliss is aiming to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2027 NFL Draft. He's had a fantastic season so far this season, completing 63.7% of passes for 2,853 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while adding 265 yards on the ground. He threw for a blistering 359 yards and four touchdowns in last year's Egg Bowl.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Best Bet
It's a big number to lay on Ole Miss, but I'm not afraid to do so; I'm going to take the Rebels to cover as home favorites. The Bulldogs haven't been the same since they lost Kamario Taylor to a season-ending injury. Parker Puckett hasn't been effective as his replacement, completing only 62.8% of passes for three touchdowns and three interceptions while also taking 15 sacks. It has left Mississippi State with almost no ability to move the ball down the field.
The biggest red flag for the Bulldogs is that they rank 101st in the country in opponent EPA per pass and 116th in opponent pass success rate. That's great news for Chambliss, who torched their secondary a season ago and is poised to have a similar performance in 2026.
Ole Miss will score at will and run away with the win.
Pick: Ole Miss -18.5 (-115) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets