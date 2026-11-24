On March 15, 2019, the LSU men’s basketball team assembled on the Bridgestone Arena court in Nashville. Prior to the Tigers’ first game in the Southeastern Conference tournament, commissioner Greg Sankey awarded LSU a trophy for winning the league’s regular-season championship. Missing from the scene: head coach Will Wade.

Wade was suspended by the school for refusing to meet with administrators after being implicated in a federal investigation that was rippling through college basketball. Yahoo Sports had reported the previous week about the now-infamous “strong-ass offer” Wade made to LSU recruit Javonte Smart’s family, which was part of a phone conversation with middleman Christian Dawkins that was caught on an FBI wiretap as the U.S. Department of Justice investigated corruption in the sport.

LSU, naturally, wanted to talk to Wade about this smoking gun. Wade refused, which sidelined him for the most important part of the season. The Tigers went to the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 under interim coach Tony Benford while Wade’s job hung in the balance.

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This was the first time the SEC had to hold its nose while dealing with Wade at LSU. More than seven years later, after being exiled from the league and controversially rehired for the same job from which he was fired, the relationship between conference and coach (and school) has worsened. It’s now at the point where Wade—and football coach Lane Kiffin, both fecklessly supported by LSU administrators and the puppet-master Louisiana governor—might cost the school its membership in a prestigious league it helped found in 1933.

SEC presidents and chancellors have scheduled a Dec. 3 virtual meeting “to deliberate LSU’s ongoing membership in the conference.” Months of sparring, in and out of various courtrooms, has led to an extraordinary threat of expulsion—one that several SEC sources describe as real, while others refuse to believe it will come to that. At the very least, the 15 other SEC members have a consensus desire to sanction LSU in some fashion, not to mention receiving guarantees that the school will stop its pattern of crossing lines the league draws.

“We don’t want to be back here with them again on some other issue in a few months,” an SEC source says.

If you want to understand the discontent between the SEC and LSU, start at that awkward moment in 2019. But awkwardness doesn’t equal defiance, which is where we are now. In the last year, the Tigers have upped the ante to outright insubordination and open hostility—which the SEC is returning in kind.

What follows is a road map to a showdown.

The breaking point came when RJ Luis Jr. went to the scorer’s table at Pete Maravich Assembly Center and checked in for LSU against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 18. The former NBA player, who went through the draft process in 2025 as an early entrant out of St. John’s and signed contracts with two franchises, was on the roster over the repeated objections of the SEC, using a court order as cover.

LSU’s RJ Luis Jr. dribbles the ball during the game against Louisiana-Monroe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was the culmination of LSU’s “bad boys” brinksmanship over the course of several years, as the school reveled in an outlaw status it hardly needed. LSU is one of the top five or six athletic brands in the SEC, capable of winning national championships in multiple sports—in the last decade alone, baseball, women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s track and football have brought home the hardware. Yet the school seems to take even greater pride in provoking anger than applause.

This has been widely attributed to the Meddler In Chief, Gov. Jeff Landry. After LSU fired football coach Brian Kelly last fall at exorbitant cost, Landry stepped in to rip then-athletic director Scott Woodward for agreeing to a contract with a massive buyout. That turned out to simply be an excuse to force out Woodward on Oct. 30, 2025, and replace him with longtime LSU company man Verge Ausberry. From there, the wheels of anarchy were in motion.

Five days after Woodward was fired, LSU introduced Wade Rousse as its next president. This was the first step in relocating the McNeese State posse to Baton Rouge. Rousse had been president of the Southland Conference school for 17 months at the time of his promotion to LSU, which had Landry’s fingerprints all over it.

Throughout last November, LSU successfully pursued Kiffin as its next football coach. He made the unprecedented move of walking away from a College Football Playoff team at Mississippi, upping the animosity ante by going to a hated rival. The irresponsible finances Landry deplored from Woodward were right back in play for Kiffin, who was given a top-of-market salary of $13 million a year. Not only that, LSU paid Kiffin roughly $3 million in performance bonuses he would have earned if he had been at Ole Miss through its playoff run.

As Kiffin and LSU were spending wildly in the transfer portal for the 2026 season, Matt McMahon was on his last legs as men’s basketball coach of the Tigers. With the turnover in administration at LSU, word started percolating about getting the McNeese band back together.

After hiring Lane Kiffin to lead its football team, LSU decided to double down and hire Will Wade. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The school had given Wade his reentry job after being fired by LSU in 2022 in the wake of a host of NCAA violations. His tenure began by serving a 10-game suspension for those violations, but he was greeted as a conquering antihero. Wade had two successful seasons there, both resulting in NCAA tournament berths, the latter punctuated by a first-round upset of No. 5 seed Clemson. Wade and Rousse embraced on the court in Providence, R.I., after that one. And then he was gone.

Wade parlayed that image rehabilitation stint into the job at North Carolina State, where he professed loyalty to the gullible Wolfpack while the wheels started turning on a defiant return to LSU. Not long after NC State was eliminated in the First Four of the NCAA tourney in Dayton, he was back on the bayou like nothing had ever gone wrong. To cap it off, LSU hired McNeese athletic director Heath Schroyer as its assistant AD, ostensibly in charge of Wade.

Administrators around the SEC marveled at the audacity of hiring back someone who had been fired just three years earlier. Pairing Wade with Kiffin, LSU immediately had the two most controversial and least popular coaches within league circles.

By late spring, when the NCAA was in the process of initiating its five-year eligibility rule, the stampede was on nationwide into court to gain favorable local rulings for athletes who should have been out of eligibility. At SEC spring meetings, coaches and administrators pondered instituting their own policies to stop the back-to-school scams.

“Do we want to be governed?” That was the question asked over and over in Destin, Fla., at those meetings. Sankey said his ADs and coaches answered in the affirmative in meeting rooms. Then they went out and did whatever they wanted to get players. LSU was the most brazen of them in pursuing former NFL and NBA athletes, the exact kind of players the SEC (and other leagues) were trying to keep out.

Armed with Louisiana court orders, LSU moved toward rostering two former NFL players and provoking a late-August rule from the SEC forbidding such athletes within the league. The Kiffin Missile Crisis went into late August before the coach finally blinked, declining to put the pros on the roster as the SEC filed a federal lawsuit against LSU that carried with it the threat of league expulsion.

Kiffin’s acquiescence sent the tension underground, but didn’t end it. Wade had recruited Luis, despite the immense intraleague blowback Alabama had faced in 2025–26 for playing former pro Charles Bediako. After seeing action in five games, Bediako was denied a motion to play the rest of the season. Precedent seemed to have been set.

As the 2026–27 basketball season approached, the status of the entire LSU basketball roster was shrouded in mystery—for a while, the school listed only four players on its website. With court orders granting eligibility to starting guards Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark, plus various NCAA eligibility rulings clearing the way for a host of foreign players, Wade said the school would follow SEC protocols on Luis and not put him on the roster.

He had a talented team come together at somewhere near the last minute. That could have been good enough. But a Nov. 13 court ruling in Luis’s favor, coupled with the SEC saying three days later that it would abide by the preliminary injunction and not penalize LSU pushed the situation closer to the brink. (What the SEC didn’t say out loud, but was clearly still the case: Playing Luis in violation of SEC rules would run the risk of triggering an expulsion vote.)

Rousse issued a statement saying LSU would put Luis on the roster. The SEC issued a statement saying the decision was “deeply concerning and disappointing.” Sankey would later say, in a court filing, that he was told by Wade and Ausberry that Luis would not play.

Then he played. LSU stuck its foot over the line one more time. Sankey responded in kind in a conversation with Rousse, who meekly backtracked by saying the school would not play Luis. But it was impossible to unring that bell.

Now we’ll see how serious the SEC is about its expulsion threats. And what LSU may be willing to do in the next nine days to ward that off. It would be one of the all-time acts of self-sabotage for LSU to choose RJ Luis as the hill upon which its SEC membership died—but being a defiant scofflaw seems more important to that school than anything else.

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