How to watch Arizona vs. Cincinnati Big 12 men's basketball: TV channel, live stream
Caleb Love looked like a different player in Arizona's Big 12 opener.
Not only did Arizona's fifth-year senior make a season-high in 3-pointers (5), but he also shot a high percentage from deep (45.5%). The last time Love shot over 43% from downtown was last February when he went 5-of-10 and 4-of-8 in back-to-back games.
Love finished with a game-high 33 points in Arizona's 90-81 win over TCU on Monday. He also led the Wildcats in rebounding with 7 and finished with 7 assists. It was the kind of performance Arizona fans have been waiting for from the 23-year-old shooting guard.
Love has now scored 80 points in his last three games — the best stretch of his career. And Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd couldn't be happier.
“It’s going to be a long conference season, but he deserves that," Lloyd said after the TCU win. "There’s a lot of attention put on him, and he’s a little bit of a lightning rod. My job is to stick with him. He’s my guy, and he’s our guy, and I’m going to hang with him through the good times and the bad times, because I believe in him, and I know his teammates believe in him. I know he believes in himself."
If Love continues his hot streak, the Wildcats have a chance to go on a run and get back into the NCAA Tournament picture. At 7-5, Arizona is firmly on the bubble. A win over Cincinnati on Saturday would put them right back in the mix.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Arizona's Big 12 road game at Cincinnati on Saturday.
Arizona Wildcats vs. Cincinnati Bearcats TV channel, live stream
Who: Arizona (7-5, 1-0) at No. 16 Cincinnati (10-2, 0-1) in Big 12 men's basketball
Spread: Arizona +2.5 (-110) odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tipoff Time: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 12:30 p.m. MST/2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 46.8% chance to win
TV Channel: ESPN2
Live Stream: Stream Arizona-Cincinnati live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
