Live updates: Arizona faces Kansas with Big 12 basketball tournament seeds at stake

The Wildcats are hoping to finish second in the Big 12

Ben Sherman

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd.
Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats (20-10, 14-5) and Kansas Jayhawks face off Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse — and they could be doing it again on Thursday in Kansas City.

If Kansas (19-11, 10-9) beats the Wildcats there's a good chance they will play them again in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Arizona will likely be the No. 3 seed in the tournament and Kansas can secure the No. 6 seed with a win and a Baylor loss to Houston.

We'll see how it all plays out over the next several hours. Follow our live updates below as we bring you in-game analysis, big-play highlights, seeding updates and much more.

FIRST HALF UPDATES

Awaka vs. Dickinson: Arizona's Tobe Awaka is at least six inches shorter than Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson, but he's banging with him down low. Awaka hits a fadeaway over Dickinson to make it Kansas 18, Arizona 17 with just over 8 minutes left.

Arizona 15, Kansas 13, 10:00 left: The Wildcats take their first lead of the game on a tough pull-up jumper from KJ Lewis.

Kansas 13, Arizona 12, 12:10 left: The Wildcats have turned up the defensive pressure and are back in this game. Trey Townsend leads Arizona with 4 points off the bench. The game is streaming on ESPNews. The Alabama-Auburn game on ESPN is in overtime.

Kansas feeding K.J. Adams: On Senior Night in Allen Fieldhouse K.J. Adams has come out with big energy. He already has 6 points — on three dunks — to give Kansas an 11-4 lead at the first TV timeout.

Kansas 7, Arizona 2, 17:20 left: Anthony Dell'Orso has already turned the ball over twice for Arizona.

PREGAME UPDATES

With the Alabama vs. Auburn game running long on ESPN, the Arizona-Kansas game will tip off on ESPNews and the ESPN app at approximately 2:35 p.m. MST.

Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

