Live updates: Arizona faces Kansas with Big 12 basketball tournament seeds at stake
The Arizona Wildcats (20-10, 14-5) and Kansas Jayhawks face off Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse — and they could be doing it again on Thursday in Kansas City.
If Kansas (19-11, 10-9) beats the Wildcats there's a good chance they will play them again in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Arizona will likely be the No. 3 seed in the tournament and Kansas can secure the No. 6 seed with a win and a Baylor loss to Houston.
We'll see how it all plays out over the next several hours. Follow our live updates below as we bring you in-game analysis, big-play highlights, seeding updates and much more.
FIRST HALF UPDATES
Awaka vs. Dickinson: Arizona's Tobe Awaka is at least six inches shorter than Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson, but he's banging with him down low. Awaka hits a fadeaway over Dickinson to make it Kansas 18, Arizona 17 with just over 8 minutes left.
Arizona 15, Kansas 13, 10:00 left: The Wildcats take their first lead of the game on a tough pull-up jumper from KJ Lewis.
Kansas 13, Arizona 12, 12:10 left: The Wildcats have turned up the defensive pressure and are back in this game. Trey Townsend leads Arizona with 4 points off the bench. The game is streaming on ESPNews. The Alabama-Auburn game on ESPN is in overtime.
Kansas feeding K.J. Adams: On Senior Night in Allen Fieldhouse K.J. Adams has come out with big energy. He already has 6 points — on three dunks — to give Kansas an 11-4 lead at the first TV timeout.
Kansas 7, Arizona 2, 17:20 left: Anthony Dell'Orso has already turned the ball over twice for Arizona.
PREGAME UPDATES
With the Alabama vs. Auburn game running long on ESPN, the Arizona-Kansas game will tip off on ESPNews and the ESPN app at approximately 2:35 p.m. MST.