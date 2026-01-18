Social Media Reacts to Arizona's 18th Win of The Season

Arizona’s incredible season continues on. The Wildcats notched their 18th win of the season against the UCF Knights as they remain one of only a handful of undefeated teams remaining.

It’s the Wildcats’ 5th win of Big 12 play already as they continue to cruise through their conference schedule after an impressive non-conference tilt.

As has been the case all season, social media was on fire during the Wildcats’ win over the Knights as they continue to show the world that they are true national title contenders .

Social media’s thoughts

Tied at 9 at the media timeout. Teams have combined to go 7-12 from the field. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 17, 2026

“UCF is hosting No. 1 Arizona at Addition Financial Arena. Completely full student section. As wild an atmosphere as I have seen since I started covering the team. Should be a fun matchup today!”

UCF is hosting No. 1 Arizona at Addition Financial Arena. Completely full student section. As wild an atmosphere as I have seen since I started covering the team. Should be a fun matchup today! pic.twitter.com/YrbCZBw7F2 — Philip Rossman-Reich (@philiprr_OMD) January 17, 2026

Tobe Awaka with 4 straight and Arizona has the first 2-score lead of the game at 13-9 — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) January 17, 2026

Nah Arizona is way better you can tell lol would be a major upset to win the game — Jacob (@Jacob_UCF1) January 17, 2026

MO KRIVAS THREE FOR THE HATERS — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 17, 2026

Pretty clear UCF is trying to speed up Arizona and create some tension. Pressing on every made bucket. Not sure they got the horses but we shall see — Theater In College Hoops (@CBBTheater) January 17, 2026

TOBE AWAKA, WHAT A PLAYER. pic.twitter.com/9iVgbkGJLy — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) January 17, 2026

Arizona needs something from ADO. He just hasn't done enough as of late. If he's not making shots, has to find a way to impact the game in other areas. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 17, 2026

They need to wake up right now on both sides of the ball. To lax with the ball. — Beren Brown (@BerenBrown) January 17, 2026

Imagine having to get in front of Tobe rolling down the lane. Don't recommend. pic.twitter.com/Wo0QqnAULf — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 17, 2026

Fulks is out of his mind right now with 18 points. Arizona has to try something in the second half because he's the only reason UCF is in this game. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 17, 2026

Arizona is letting UCF hang in the game. 49-45 Wildcats with 15 minutes left. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 17, 2026

Arizona is on a 14-3 run and leads 65-52 with 7:10 left. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 17, 2026

“Arizona the most legit team in the country.”