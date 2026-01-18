Social Media Reacts to Arizona's 18th Win of The Season
In this story:
Arizona’s incredible season continues on. The Wildcats notched their 18th win of the season against the UCF Knights as they remain one of only a handful of undefeated teams remaining.
It’s the Wildcats’ 5th win of Big 12 play already as they continue to cruise through their conference schedule after an impressive non-conference tilt.
As has been the case all season, social media was on fire during the Wildcats’ win over the Knights as they continue to show the world that they are true national title contenders.
Social media’s thoughts
“UCF v #1 Arizona
Fantastic game so far
Let’s go Knights”
“Tied at 9 at the media timeout. Teams have combined to go 7-12 from the field.”
“UCF is hosting No. 1 Arizona at Addition Financial Arena. Completely full student section. As wild an atmosphere as I have seen since I started covering the team. Should be a fun matchup today!”
“Tobe Awaka with 4 straight and Arizona has the first 2-score lead of the game at 13-9”
“Arizona's on a 13-2 run over the last 4:11. #UCF has missed seven of its last eight shots.
Wildcats up 20-11 with 11:33 left in the first half.”
“Nah Arizona is way better you can tell lol would be a major upset to win the game”
“MO KRIVAS THREE FOR THE HATERS”
“Pretty clear UCF is trying to speed up Arizona and create some tension. Pressing on every made bucket. Not sure they got the horses but we shall see”
“Media Timeout: UCF trails #1 Arizona 20-11 with 11:33 left in the 1st half.
Knights are getting solid looks but since the last media timeout, they're shooting percentage has plummeted to a 33%.
Arizona is also finding more ways to out rebound UCF.”
“#UCF: boys amongst the men of Arizona.
Not even competitive.
Disappointing”
“TOBE AWAKA, WHAT A PLAYER.”
“Arizona needs something from ADO. He just hasn't done enough as of late. If he's not making shots, has to find a way to impact the game in other areas.”
“They need to wake up right now on both sides of the ball. To lax with the ball.”
“Imagine having to get in front of Tobe rolling down the lane. Don't recommend.”
“Fulks is out of his mind right now with 18 points. Arizona has to try something in the second half because he's the only reason UCF is in this game.”
“Arizona is letting UCF hang in the game. 49-45 Wildcats with 15 minutes left.”
“Arizona is on a 14-3 run and leads 65-52 with 7:10 left.”
“UCF has gone cold shooting, but the officiating is awful.
Did this Big 12 officiating crew travel in on the Arizona plane?”
“I wouldn't even say Arizona is playing some fantastic game. They are just whittling UCF to death. Getting to the paint and the foul line at will without great perimeter shooting. Defense is just so big. Great poise from the No. 1 team.
65-52 ARIZ, 7:10 2nd”
“Arizona the most legit team in the country.”
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.