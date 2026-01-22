Social Media Reacts to Arizona Remaining Unbeaten Against Cincinnati

No. 1 Arizona remains undefeated after taking down the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday night. The Wildcats are now 19-0 and off to their best start to a season since 2013-14.

The Wildcats have seldom been tested during their winning streak, although Cincinnati proved to be a challenge during the first half. Nonetheless, Arizona survive its latest matchup, eventually running away with a 77-51 victory.

College basketball fans from all over enjoyed the game, with plenty of takes emerging on social media throughout the contest,

Social Media Reacts to Another Arizona Win

Nothing says "big game" more than having a visitor from the NFL.

"Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is back in his hometown for Cincinnati vs No. 1 Arizona ."

Arizona welcomes back guard Kerr Kriisa, who now plays for Cincinnati.

No. 1 Wildcats start hot.

"Under 16 1H at #McKaleCenter



No. 1 #ArizonaWildcats 15, #Cincinnati Bearcats 8."

Arizona goes cold and Cincy competes in the first half. Bearcats freshman guard Shon Abaev hits some clutch shots.

Arizona is now 1 of last 10 and haven't converted a field goal in 5:14.



Abaev fouled on a three point attempt and knocks down all three to put UC ahead 17-16.



No. 1 regains control.

"Arizona with a 6-0 run. Wildcats lead 22-20."

Arizona with a 6-0 run.



Kriisa enters the game with 4;22 left in the first half. Some fans booed. Most disagree.

Really don’t like Arizona fans booing Kerr Kriisa… that just feels icky to me — Tyler Worden (@TylerJWorden) January 22, 2026

Kerr Kriisa makes his official return to the McKale Center court and is called for a foul 38 seconds later



Freshman star Koa Peat's foul troubles continue.

Arizona looks flustered in the first half. Peat is in foul trouble (again). Krivas has been the most consistent, but has been pushed around on the glass. — Cody James Martin (@CodyJamesMartin) January 22, 2026

COMING THROUGH!!!

A mostly forgettable first half for Arizona. What's going on?

"This is the worst game Arizona Basketball has played this season! They are just sleep walking tonight against Cincinnati."

Well, that's new:

Mo Krivas having a night -- finishes with 17 points and nine rebounds.

"That Baba Miller missed three is going to be the moment this game went south for Cincinnati."

Bigs lead the way for Arizona.

Arizona 54, Cincinnati 44, 7:27 to play.



The Wildcats have a 10-point lead despite being 1-10 from 3.



Big men Krivas/Peat/Awaka are a combined 13-18 from the field.



"I LOVE IVAN KARCHENKOV"

Today's a perfect example of good teams finding a way to win close games. Cincinnati played Arizona tight all game defensively. The Wildcats only shot 3-13 from 3FG, but dominated the paint 48-14.



"Arizona wins ugly vs Cincinnati ...I'll take it. 19-0 #BearDown"

"Now that football is pretty much over and I have started conducting my college basketball research for March Madness…this Arizona team is quite good. That is all."

