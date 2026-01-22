Social Media Reacts to Arizona Remaining Unbeaten Against Cincinnati
No. 1 Arizona remains undefeated after taking down the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday night. The Wildcats are now 19-0 and off to their best start to a season since 2013-14.
The Wildcats have seldom been tested during their winning streak, although Cincinnati proved to be a challenge during the first half. Nonetheless, Arizona survive its latest matchup, eventually running away with a 77-51 victory.
College basketball fans from all over enjoyed the game, with plenty of takes emerging on social media throughout the contest,
Nothing says "big game" more than having a visitor from the NFL.
"Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is back in his hometown for Cincinnati vs No. 1 Arizona ."
Arizona welcomes back guard Kerr Kriisa, who now plays for Cincinnati.
No. 1 Wildcats start hot.
"Under 16 1H at #McKaleCenter
No. 1 #ArizonaWildcats 15, #Cincinnati Bearcats 8."
Arizona goes cold and Cincy competes in the first half. Bearcats freshman guard Shon Abaev hits some clutch shots.
"Arizona is now 1 of last 10 and haven't converted a field goal in 5:14.
Abaev fouled on a three point attempt and knocks down all three to put UC ahead 17-16.
Abaev up to 6 points."
No. 1 regains control.
"Arizona with a 6-0 run. Wildcats lead 22-20."
Kriisa enters the game with 4;22 left in the first half. Some fans booed. Most disagree.
"Kerr Kriisa makes his official return to the McKale Center court and is called for a foul 38 seconds later
Arizona leads Cincinnati 26-22 with 3:44 left in 1st half"
Freshman star Koa Peat's foul troubles continue.
COMING THROUGH!!!
A mostly forgettable first half for Arizona. What's going on?
"This is the worst game Arizona Basketball has played this season! They are just sleep walking tonight against Cincinnati."
Well, that's new:
Mo Krivas having a night -- finishes with 17 points and nine rebounds.
"That Baba Miller missed three is going to be the moment this game went south for Cincinnati."
Bigs lead the way for Arizona.
"I LOVE IVAN KARCHENKOV"
"Today's a perfect example of good teams finding a way to win close games. Cincinnati played Arizona tight all game defensively. The Wildcats only shot 3-13 from 3FG, but dominated the paint 48-14.
Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov have really come on for Tommy Lloyd in Big 12 play."
"Arizona wins ugly vs Cincinnati ...I'll take it. 19-0 #BearDown"
"Now that football is pretty much over and I have started conducting my college basketball research for March Madness…this Arizona team is quite good. That is all."
