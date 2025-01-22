What Tommy Lloyd, Caleb Love said after Arizona's win over Oklahoma State
After a rough stretch of games, Caleb Love got back on track in Arizona's 92-78 road victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday.
Love scored 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting to help his head coach, Tommy Lloyd, pick up career victory No. 100. Lloyd tied his mentor, Gonzaga's Mark Few, as the fastest to 100 wins among active college basketball head coaches at their current school. Both Lloyd and Few accomplished that feat in just 126 games.
Arizona is now 12-6 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12, tied for second place with Iowa State.
Here's what Lloyd and Love had to say after Arizona's win.
Lloyd On Freshman Emmanuel Stephen Playing Important Minutes
"The staff's been on me to give [Emmanuel] a chance. And I love it. ... He elected to play when [Motiejus] Krivas went out. I kind of penciled him in to redshirt because I thought that was the best thing for him. ... But E can be pretty persuasive and persistent and he really wanted to play, and I just told him there might not be many opportunities. He didn't care. He just wanted to help the team. I think that shows the type of character and selflessness he has."
"The staff's been on me to play him, but it's tough. I still feel like we're developing Tobe [Awaka) and we're still developing Henri [Veesaar], so I still I feel like I've got to get a lot of reps and put a lot of time into those two guys. ... But foul trouble dictated that today and E-man was awesome. Stepped up and really helped."
Lloyd On Arizona Improving 'Ball Strength'
"We talked about ball strength. We've been losing the ball a little bit too much. .... We've been spending a lot of time on fundamentals. Ripping through. Pivoting. You know, the exciting stuff that you guys probably don't notice. But you have to do that against a team that pressures like this, and I think it helped us a little bit. Number two [Arturo Dean] picked up a couple of fouls because he's so proficient at getting his hands on balls."
"For the most part they didn't press much tonight. I don't know why, but they didn't. ... I think we were just fortunate, but these guys get all the credit. They did a great job just on their own taking care of the ball."
Lloyd On Oklahoma State Coach Steve Lutz
"Steve's always been the same guy. I mean, he's always been the same. He's a great guy to hang out with. ... He's trying to build this program back to where everyone wants it to be, and I'm sure he'll get it there. It just takes time. It takes time. ... It goes pretty fast. ... I'm already in my fourth year and I can only imagine what he's having to go through on a daily basis. That first year's tough, trying to figure everything out. A new landscape. You guys got a great guy and and he'll get the ship righted."
Lloyd On His First Year At Arizona
'We had a good first year. I had this kid named Ben Mathurin. I had a kid named Christian Koloko. I had a kid named Pelle Larsson. I mean, I had some good players. The first year we kind of ended up limping into the NCAA tournament against a really tough Houston team in San Antonio when we were a one seed and Kelvin Samson kicked our butts wearing sweats. I mean, that was the toughest thing that year. So it was a great year."
Love On His 'Coaches And Teammates Rocking' With Him
"I wanted to come out here and play as best as I could on both ends of the floor. Obviously I haven't been holding up on my end on the offensive end, but at the end of the day I know that my teammates and my coaches are rocking with me whether I play good or bad, and that's all that really matters to me. God is good and he's kept me up throughout my whole career, and I trust in him and my faith in him is always going to be there. So that's kind of what I lean on the most. And like I said, my teammates and coaches are rocking with me and I'm rocking with them."
Love On Adjusting To How Teams Are Guarding Him
"I've got to adjust on the fly, knowing that I'm probably going to get the best defender on the other other team guarding me. I've got to adjust to that and I've got to be there for my teammates in as many ways as possible. One thing I could control is my effort and my energy. Giving energy to my teammates as well as supporting them. ... One thing that coach has been on me about is smiling. And I probably had like 30 smiles today, so that was something that I was proud of."