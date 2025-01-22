Tommy Lloyd ties Mark Few's impressive coaching record
Tommy Lloyd spent the first 21 years of his coaching career working for Mark Few.
On Tuesday night, Lloyd tied one of his mentor's most impressive records.
Arizona's 92-78 victory over Oklahoma State was the 100th victory of Lloyd's head coaching career, a feat he accomplished in just 126 games — the exact same number as Few. Lloyd and Few are now tied for the fastest to 100 wins among active college basketball head coaches at their current school.
In his fourth season at Arizona, Lloyd has the Wildcats back among the best college basketball teams in the nation. Arizona (12-6, 6-1) came into the game ranked No. 15 in the country in the NCAA NET Rankings and projected to be a No. 6 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats could get a much higher seed if Caleb Love plays like he did against the Cowboys. Love torched Oklahoma State for 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals while shooting 10-of-17 from the field.
Love was coming off one of his worst games of the season, a 3-of-13 performance in Arizona's 70-54 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. After the Red Raiders' loss, Lloyd had an honest assessment of Love's performance.
"Caleb's a good player. He's got to start playing better," Lloyd sad. "A couple of games ago he had 33 points, eight assists, five rebounds ... one of the only guys ever to do it in college basketball. So he's just got to play better."
Love answered the call on Tuesday, The fifth-year senior drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the Wildcats' lead to 59-48 with 15:54 left, and Oklahoma State never got any closer.
Trey Townsend scored 19 points for Arizona, while Jaden Bradley added 12. Freshman Carter Bryant had 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks off the bench and Henri Veesaar added 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks.
Bryce Thompson and Marchelus Avery scored 21 points apiece for Oklahoma State (10-8, 2-5).
Arizona returns home to face Colorado on Saturday before a showdown with No. 3 Iowa State on Monday.