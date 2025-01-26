What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win over Colorado
The Arizona Wildcats (13-6, 7-1) took care of business on Saturday, beating Colorado 78-63 to stay in second place in the Big 12.
Anthony Dell'Orso scored 20 points and hit 6-of-9 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats against Colorado's unexpected zone defense. Junior forward Tobe Awaka was dominant in the paint with 8 points and 15 rebounds.
Now Tommy Lloyd and his team turn their attention to Monday's showdown with No. 3 Iowa State (17-2, 7-1) in Tucson.
Here are the highlights of Lloyd's postgame press conference:
Lloyd On Colorado's Zone Defense
"Credit to Colorado. Tad's a really good coach. He's been around for a minute. Obviously his team's not playing probably as well as he would hope and he was not afraid to let it rip today and try a few different things. Offensively they ran a lot of baseline screening action and stuff like that that we hadn't seen all year ... so much for practice the last few days. I told Tad 'next time can you give me a little heads up that you're going to play 40 minutes of zone and run these baseline screens? It would kind of help with our preparation a little bit.'"
"We had to figure it out and that's the beautiful thing about this game. It's complicated. It's this amazing game that there's a lot of emotions in, and there's just so many random moments that you you're just trying to unravel it all the time. And trust me, the moment you think you've got it figured out, you get humbled. I thought our guys just did a good job hanging in there today and we kind of went through the rolodex of options and kind of figured out some stuff spacing wise and lineup wise with our zone offense that kind of felt a little bit better later in that second half. And defensively we figured out some stuff too that felt a little bit better in the way we were guarding."
Lloyd On Tobe Awaka's Rebounding
"Tobe's a beast. I mean he was just awesome on the glass. You play a zone, one thing a zone is hard to do sometimes is block out. And obviously we know Tobe's a proficient rebounder and I thought he really did a good job setting the tone. I thought his second foul kind of stunted us a little bit because I was kind of looking at giving him kind of an extended run to start the game because I just felt his physicality was making a difference and I wanted to get off to a good start."
Lloyd On Arizona's Ceiling
"I think this team can be really good. I just think that we've all got to understand it's not going to feel great all the time. ... You play against a team that zones a lot there's just a little bit of a rhythm that's taken out of the game, and you know maybe from a fan perspective and a players perspective it doesn't feel right. But if you look at the end of the day, your efficiency is really close to where it normally is. I just think that we've got to make it feel a little bit better and I think we can do that."
"But I think this team can be really good, and I've still got my sleeves rolled up and my head down and my butt's up and I'm digging a ditch. That's my mentality right now. I'm in it. I'm not thinking like 'how good can we be?' I'm not sitting there like 'well, we could get to the second weekend.' My mind's not there at all. My mind is get through Colorado. Let's find a way and then obviously we've got a great Iowa State team coming in here on Monday."
Lloyd On His Team Looking Past Colorado
"There better not be. ... The way our season's went, if our team is looking past anybody they're not in the right lane. I think the message was pretty direct from our staff on that. As competitors I know they didn't overlook Colorado. I just think they came out and I think Colorado tried some things and Colorado has some good players. They have some good players. They've been right there in a few of these games so if you come out and if your coaches put together a game plan and say 'hey guys we're going to go do something we've never done before. We've been struggling.' And it starts to work. You know what that creates? Belief. Excitement. That's why coaches do that and I think they capitalized on that today."
Lloyd On Dell'Orso's Big Game
"I've told Delli all along, you've got to stay locked in and ready because there's going to be nights we might need you to be our leading scorer. And he did tonight. He was great. He was great and then they kind of attacked him on defense, so then you end up a little bit stuck in between. Do you keep him in for his offense? Do you sub him out for his defense? Sometimes you've just got to let a guy play through it a little bit and I think we were able to do that tonight. And he delivered. So Delli gets all the credit for that one."