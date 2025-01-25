Inside The Wildcats

Arizona's win sets up Big 12 showdown with Iowa State: 3 takeaways

The Wildcats and Cyclones are 7-1 in the Big 12

Ben Sherman

Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) reaches over Colorado Buffaloes center Elijah Malone (50) to attempt to take the ball during the second half at McKale Center.
Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) reaches over Colorado Buffaloes center Elijah Malone (50) to attempt to take the ball during the second half at McKale Center. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
It wasn't easy, but the Arizona Wildcats (13-6, 7-1) took care of business on Saturday afternoon.

Leading but just six points with 7:46 to play, Arizona went on a 15-4 run to put Colorado away and secure a crucial 78-63 Big 12 men's basketball victory in front of a sellout crowd at McKale Memorial Center.

Arizona guard Anthony Dell'Orso took advantage of the holes in Colorado's zone by scoring a game-high 20 points, including 6-of-9 from downtown. KJ Lewis had 12 points, 6 assists and 4 steals, and Caleb Love added 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Arizona vs. Iowa State Showdown

The Wildcats kept pace with Iowa State (17-2, 7-1) for second place in the Big 12, setting up a showdown on Monday in Tucson.

The Cyclones, who beat Arizona State 76-61 earlier Saturday, will stay in Arizona to prepare for Monday night's game vs. the Wildcats. The game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MST and will be televised on ESPN.

Depending on how Houston (15-3, 7-0) fares vs. Kansas later Saturday, Monday's game could be for first place in the conference.

Iowa State is currently ranked No. 5 in the NCAA NET Rankings, while Arizona is No. 14. If the Wildcats beat the Cyclones, there's a good chance they will jump into the top 10 of the NET.

Dell'Orso Catches Fire

Dell'Orso is Arizona's zone buster, and he did his job incredibly well on Saturday.

A 6-foot-6 transfer from Campbell, Dell'Orso made four 3-pointers in the second half to help Arizona pull away from a pesky Colorado team.

Dell'Orso came into the game shooting 45.3% from the 3-point line. If Love continues to struggle with his shot, Tommy Lloyd will need Dell'Orso to fill that void.

Caleb Love Struggles

After a 27-point performance against Oklahoma State, Love's shooting woes returned on Saturday.

Love was just 3-of-14 from the field and 2-of-8 from the 3-point line. Like he said last week, though, he doesn't let his shooting impact other parts of his game.

Love filled out the stat sheet with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. And he committed just one turnover.

To beat Iowa State, though, the Wildcats will need a better offensive performance from their senior leader.

