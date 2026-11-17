Where Arizona Wildcats fall in updated Big 12 basketball power rankings
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The first two weeks of the college basketball season are in the books, with Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats sitting 3-1 on the year after a hard-fought road win over Auburn on Friday.
Arizona remains among the top teams in the very talented Big 12 conference, although the season opening loss to UCLA in Las Vegas still has them out of the top spot - where Kansas and Houston are battling it out after hot starts to the season.
Below is a look at this week's updated Big 12 power rankings, with plenty of shuffling in the middle as resumes begin to come together before Feast Week:
1. Kansas Jayhawks [+1]
Record: 3-0 (1-0 last week)
Last: 89-68 win over Kentucky Wildcats
Next: UNLV Runnin Rebels (Nov. 17)
Kansas takes the top spot from Houston after picking up a 20 point blowout win over Kentucky at the Champions Classic last Tuesday. Of course, it already looks like Kentucky isn't going to be the marquee win the Jayhawks were hoping for, but it's enough to slot them at the top for now.
Kansas begins the Players Era 8 this week, taking on host UNLV on Tuesday and then either West Virginia or Auburn on Wednesday.
2. Houston Cougars [-1]
Record: 3-0 (1-0 last week)
Last: 92-46 win over Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Next: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Nov. 17)
Kansas jumped Houston despite the Coogs destroying their lone opponent last week, Jacksonville State, by a score of 92-46.
Houston once again looks like a formidable squad this season, although a lot more will be learned about them this week at Player's Era 8, where they take on Rutgers on Tuesday and then either Florida or Notre Dame on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders [+1]
Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)
Last: 88-37 win over Stonehill Skyhawks
Next: New Orleans Privateers (Nov. 18)
Texas Tech picked up the biggest win of the week for the Big 12, jumping out to a 20 point halftime lead against then No. 3 Illinois and withstanding an epic comeback attempt by the Illini to ultimately secure an 84-78 victory.
The Red Raiders are firing on all cylinders so far this season, and that's with a slow start from Darrion Williams and the continued absence of All-American forward JT Toppin, who is out with an ACL injury.
Next for coach Grant McCasland's team is a home game vs. New Orleans, followed by a battle with No. 23 Louisville next Tuesday.
4. Arizona Wildcats [-1]
Record: 3-1 (2-0 last week)
Last: 80-69 win over Auburn Tigers
Next: UConn Huskies (Nov. 18)
Arizona fought their way to a double-digit road win over Auburn on Friday, but they slipped behind Texas Tech after their win over Illinois.
The Wildcats have a clear chance to vault right back up to the top of these power rankings when they host the Huskies of UConn on Wednesday night in Tucson.
5. BYU Cougars [-]
Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)
Last: 86-71 win over Montana State Bobcats
Next: Northern Colorado Bears (Nov. 18)
BYU played a pair of solid mid-major programs last week, defeating Queens by 16 and Montana State by 15 to stay just inside the top five of the power rankings.
The Cougs should have no problem with Northern Colorado on Wednesday, before facing Big Ten foe Washington next Monday in the Maui Invitational.
6. Iowa State Cyclones [-]
Record: 3-1 (2-0 last week)
Last: 66-45 win over Niagara Purple Eagles
Next: San Diego State Aztecs (Nov. 24)
Iowa State is 3-1 on the year, losing to the only team they have played inside the top 245 at KenPom. The Cyclones got blowout wins over Southern (KP: 292) and Niagara (327) last week, and are off this week before beginning the Player's Era Festival next Tuesday against San Diego State.
7. Baylor Bears [+1]
Record: 3-1 (1-1 last week)
Last: 75-72 loss to Texas Longhorns
Next: Jackson State Tigers (Nov. 18)
Baylor moves up a spot even coming off a loss, as it was a very close three point defeat at the hands of a top ten Texas squad. The Bears also throttled a good Yale team, and have moved up to No. 30 at KenPom.
Scott Drew's team has a buy game against Jackson State on Wednesday, before getting into the Player's Era Festival against Alabama next Tuesday.
8. Cincinnati Bearcats [+2]
Record: 3-1 (1-0 last week)
Last: 95-72 win over Dayton Flyers
Next: Youngstown State Penguins (Nov. 18)
Cincinnati went on the road and destroyed a good Dayton team, 95-72, in their only game last week which moved them up in the rankings.
They shouldn't have much trouble in two home games this week against Youngstown State and UMass Lowell, but will play tougher opponents to end the month in Georgia and Boston College.
9. West Virginia Mountaineers [-]
Record: 3-0 (1-0 last week)
Last: 75-61 win over Mercer Bears
Next: Auburn Tigers (Nov. 17)
Ross Hodge and the Mountaineers are 3-0 on the year but have not played anyone of note. That will change tonight in the Player's Era Festival, with West Virginia and Auburn set to tip at midnight Eastern time in Las Vegas.
It'll be a nice test for WVU, who will play either UNLV or Big 12 foe Kansas in the second game.
10. TCU Horned Frogs [-3]
Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)
Last: 76-64 win over Milwaukee Panthers
Next: Texas A&M Aggies (Nov. 19)
TCU remains undefeated but it wasn't pretty last week, needing OT to take down UL Monroe (KenPom: 316) and slogging their way through a 12 point win over Milwaukee.
The Horned Frogs face their first real test of the season on Thursday against the Aggies of Texas A&M, before participating in the Player's Era Festival starting against Miami next Tuesday in Las Vegas.
11. Arizona State Sun Devils [+1]
Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)
Last: 92-62 win over Louisiana Monroe Warhawks
Next: Oakland Golden Grizzlies (Nov. 18)
Randy Bennett and Arizona State blew through Hofstra and UL Monroe this past week, and now sit 4-0 with double-digit wins in all four contests - including two teams inside the top 160 at KenPom.
Oakland will be another decent test for the Sun Devils, but the real challenge comes next week when they take on LSU and South Carolina in Palm Springs.
12. Oklahoma State Cowboys [-1]
Record: 3-1 (1-1 last week)
Last: 99-66 win over Central Arkansas Bears
Next: Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 20)
Oklahoma State got thumped on the road at Texas A&M last week, losing by 19 points thanks to an ugly 6-30 shooting performance from beyond the arc.
Now the Cowboys have the rest of the week to prepare for two top 45 teams at KenPom in Minnesota on Friday and Virginia Tech on Sunday at the TD Arena in South Carolina - chances for Steve Lutz's team to get back on track.
13. UCF Knights [-]
Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)
Last: 84-70 win over Georgia Southern Eagles
Next: Mississippi State Bulldogs (Nov. 18)
UCF hasn't looked particularly good yet this season, although they remain perfect at 4-0 with home wins over FGCU, Yale, South Alabama, and Georgia Southern.
The next four games are real tests for the Knights, who host Mississippi State on Tuesday, play at Vanderbilt on Friday, and then play Boston College and Georgia next week.
14. Kansas State Wildcats [+2]
Record: 3-1 (2-0 last week)
Last: 86-45 win over Montana Grizzlies
Next: Campbell Fighting Camels (Nov. 20)
Casey Alexander's tenure at K-State got off to a terrible start with a home loss to South Dakota State, but the Wildcats have rattled off three straight including a big time win over Creighton and a 41 point massacre of Montana on Monday.
Now, Kansas State hosts Campbell on Friday before beginning Player's Era Festival next Tuesday against Mark Few and Gonzaga.
15. Utah Utes [-]
Record: 3-0 (1-0 last week)
Last: 85-64 win over Weber State Wildcats
Next: Eastern Washington Eagles (Nov. 17)
Utah has done what they needed to do this year, dispatching three buy game opponents, with the most recent being a comfortable 21 point win over local Weber State.
Alex Jensen still has a ways to go early in his second season, and upcoming matchups against Dayton on Friday and Minnesota on Sunday should give fans a better picture of where this program is at.
16. Colorado Buffaloes [-2]
Record: 2-2 (1-1 last week)
Last: 67-53 loss to Providence Friars
Next: Portland Pilots (Nov. 18)
Colorado falls to the last spot in the power rankings after a listless road performance against Providence dropped them to 2-2 on the year. The win over San Diego last Tuesday wasn't particularly inspiring either, as coach Tad Boyle and the Buffs appear to be spinning their wheels to begin the campaign.
Portland on Wednesday is followed by Stanford on a neutral floor next week - an important game for Colorado to pick up down in Palm Springs.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB