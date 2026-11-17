The first two weeks of the college basketball season are in the books, with Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats sitting 3-1 on the year after a hard-fought road win over Auburn on Friday.

Arizona remains among the top teams in the very talented Big 12 conference, although the season opening loss to UCLA in Las Vegas still has them out of the top spot - where Kansas and Houston are battling it out after hot starts to the season.

Below is a look at this week's updated Big 12 power rankings, with plenty of shuffling in the middle as resumes begin to come together before Feast Week:

1. Kansas Jayhawks [+1]

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes (4) gestures after making a three point basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-0 (1-0 last week)

Last: 89-68 win over Kentucky Wildcats

Next: UNLV Runnin Rebels (Nov. 17)

Kansas takes the top spot from Houston after picking up a 20 point blowout win over Kentucky at the Champions Classic last Tuesday. Of course, it already looks like Kentucky isn't going to be the marquee win the Jayhawks were hoping for, but it's enough to slot them at the top for now.

Kansas begins the Players Era 8 this week, taking on host UNLV on Tuesday and then either West Virginia or Auburn on Wednesday.

2. Houston Cougars [-1]

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (9), forward Joseph Tugler (11), forward Delrecco Gillespie (23) and forward Chase McCarty (24) huddle up during the second half against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Fertitta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-0 (1-0 last week)

Last: 92-46 win over Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Next: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Nov. 17)

Kansas jumped Houston despite the Coogs destroying their lone opponent last week, Jacksonville State, by a score of 92-46.

Houston once again looks like a formidable squad this season, although a lot more will be learned about them this week at Player's Era 8, where they take on Rutgers on Tuesday and then either Florida or Notre Dame on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders [+1]

Texas Tech's Cruz Davis gestures after hitting a 3-pointer against Illinois during a Division I non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)

Last: 88-37 win over Stonehill Skyhawks

Next: New Orleans Privateers (Nov. 18)

Texas Tech picked up the biggest win of the week for the Big 12, jumping out to a 20 point halftime lead against then No. 3 Illinois and withstanding an epic comeback attempt by the Illini to ultimately secure an 84-78 victory.

The Red Raiders are firing on all cylinders so far this season, and that's with a slow start from Darrion Williams and the continued absence of All-American forward JT Toppin, who is out with an ACL injury.

Next for coach Grant McCasland's team is a home game vs. New Orleans, followed by a battle with No. 23 Louisville next Tuesday.

4. Arizona Wildcats [-1]

Nov 13, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers center Narcisse Ngoy (94) blocks the shot of Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) during the first half at Neville Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-1 (2-0 last week)

Last: 80-69 win over Auburn Tigers

Next: UConn Huskies (Nov. 18)

Arizona fought their way to a double-digit road win over Auburn on Friday, but they slipped behind Texas Tech after their win over Illinois.

The Wildcats have a clear chance to vault right back up to the top of these power rankings when they host the Huskies of UConn on Wednesday night in Tucson.

5. BYU Cougars [-]

Nov 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and guard Collin Chandler (5) react to a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)

Last: 86-71 win over Montana State Bobcats

Next: Northern Colorado Bears (Nov. 18)

BYU played a pair of solid mid-major programs last week, defeating Queens by 16 and Montana State by 15 to stay just inside the top five of the power rankings.

The Cougs should have no problem with Northern Colorado on Wednesday, before facing Big Ten foe Washington next Monday in the Maui Invitational.

6. Iowa State Cyclones [-]

Nov 10, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) celebrates during their game with the Southern Jaguars at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-1 (2-0 last week)

Last: 66-45 win over Niagara Purple Eagles

Next: San Diego State Aztecs (Nov. 24)

Iowa State is 3-1 on the year, losing to the only team they have played inside the top 245 at KenPom. The Cyclones got blowout wins over Southern (KP: 292) and Niagara (327) last week, and are off this week before beginning the Player's Era Festival next Tuesday against San Diego State.

7. Baylor Bears [+1]

Nov 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dylan Mingo (5) dribbles against Texas Longhorns guard Austin Goosby (10) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-1 (1-1 last week)

Last: 75-72 loss to Texas Longhorns

Next: Jackson State Tigers (Nov. 18)

Baylor moves up a spot even coming off a loss, as it was a very close three point defeat at the hands of a top ten Texas squad. The Bears also throttled a good Yale team, and have moved up to No. 30 at KenPom.

Scott Drew's team has a buy game against Jackson State on Wednesday, before getting into the Player's Era Festival against Alabama next Tuesday.

8. Cincinnati Bearcats [+2]

Cincinnati Bearcats player guard MJ Collins Jr. (2) makes a steal in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Minnesota Golden Gopher at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Monday, November 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-1 (1-0 last week)

Last: 95-72 win over Dayton Flyers

Next: Youngstown State Penguins (Nov. 18)

Cincinnati went on the road and destroyed a good Dayton team, 95-72, in their only game last week which moved them up in the rankings.

They shouldn't have much trouble in two home games this week against Youngstown State and UMass Lowell, but will play tougher opponents to end the month in Georgia and Boston College.

9. West Virginia Mountaineers [-]

Nov 2, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler (1) shoots a three pointer during the second half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Hope Coliseum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-0 (1-0 last week)

Last: 75-61 win over Mercer Bears

Next: Auburn Tigers (Nov. 17)

Ross Hodge and the Mountaineers are 3-0 on the year but have not played anyone of note. That will change tonight in the Player's Era Festival, with West Virginia and Auburn set to tip at midnight Eastern time in Las Vegas.

It'll be a nice test for WVU, who will play either UNLV or Big 12 foe Kansas in the second game.

10. TCU Horned Frogs [-3]

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA;Texas Christian University Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)

Last: 76-64 win over Milwaukee Panthers

Next: Texas A&M Aggies (Nov. 19)

TCU remains undefeated but it wasn't pretty last week, needing OT to take down UL Monroe (KenPom: 316) and slogging their way through a 12 point win over Milwaukee.

The Horned Frogs face their first real test of the season on Thursday against the Aggies of Texas A&M, before participating in the Player's Era Festival starting against Miami next Tuesday in Las Vegas.

11. Arizona State Sun Devils [+1]

Hofstra Pride Imanuel Zorgvol (15) slaps the ball away from Arizona State forward Paulius Murauskas (23) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)

Last: 92-62 win over Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

Next: Oakland Golden Grizzlies (Nov. 18)

Randy Bennett and Arizona State blew through Hofstra and UL Monroe this past week, and now sit 4-0 with double-digit wins in all four contests - including two teams inside the top 160 at KenPom.

Oakland will be another decent test for the Sun Devils, but the real challenge comes next week when they take on LSU and South Carolina in Palm Springs.

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys [-1]

Nov 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary (1) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-1 (1-1 last week)

Last: 99-66 win over Central Arkansas Bears

Next: Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 20)

Oklahoma State got thumped on the road at Texas A&M last week, losing by 19 points thanks to an ugly 6-30 shooting performance from beyond the arc.

Now the Cowboys have the rest of the week to prepare for two top 45 teams at KenPom in Minnesota on Friday and Virginia Tech on Sunday at the TD Arena in South Carolina - chances for Steve Lutz's team to get back on track.

13. UCF Knights [-]

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; UCF Knights guard Dior Johnson (1) passes the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-0 (2-0 last week)

Last: 84-70 win over Georgia Southern Eagles

Next: Mississippi State Bulldogs (Nov. 18)

UCF hasn't looked particularly good yet this season, although they remain perfect at 4-0 with home wins over FGCU, Yale, South Alabama, and Georgia Southern.

The next four games are real tests for the Knights, who host Mississippi State on Tuesday, play at Vanderbilt on Friday, and then play Boston College and Georgia next week.

14. Kansas State Wildcats [+2]

Nov 16, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Casey Alexander reacts to a play during the second half against the Montana Grizzlies at Bramlage Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-1 (2-0 last week)

Last: 86-45 win over Montana Grizzlies

Next: Campbell Fighting Camels (Nov. 20)

Casey Alexander's tenure at K-State got off to a terrible start with a home loss to South Dakota State, but the Wildcats have rattled off three straight including a big time win over Creighton and a 41 point massacre of Montana on Monday.

Now, Kansas State hosts Campbell on Friday before beginning Player's Era Festival next Tuesday against Mark Few and Gonzaga.

15. Utah Utes [-]

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes head coach Alex Jensen against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-0 (1-0 last week)

Last: 85-64 win over Weber State Wildcats

Next: Eastern Washington Eagles (Nov. 17)

Utah has done what they needed to do this year, dispatching three buy game opponents, with the most recent being a comfortable 21 point win over local Weber State.

Alex Jensen still has a ways to go early in his second season, and upcoming matchups against Dayton on Friday and Minnesota on Sunday should give fans a better picture of where this program is at.

16. Colorado Buffaloes [-2]

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) shoots a three-point shot against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-2 (1-1 last week)

Last: 67-53 loss to Providence Friars

Next: Portland Pilots (Nov. 18)

Colorado falls to the last spot in the power rankings after a listless road performance against Providence dropped them to 2-2 on the year. The win over San Diego last Tuesday wasn't particularly inspiring either, as coach Tad Boyle and the Buffs appear to be spinning their wheels to begin the campaign.

Portland on Wednesday is followed by Stanford on a neutral floor next week - an important game for Colorado to pick up down in Palm Springs.