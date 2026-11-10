Big 12 basketball power rankings: Arizona slips as conference standings shift after opening week

The Big 12 is clearly on pace to be one of the best college basketball conferences in the country again in 2026-27, with five teams in the updated AP Top 25 and many others off to hot starts this year.

The Arizona Wildcats are still among the top Big 12 teams, but the season-opening loss to UCLA dropped them seven spots to No. 12 in the AP Poll and has them out of the top spot in our weekly Big 12 power rankings.

With 13 of 16 teams in action on Tuesday, including Kansas taking on Kentucky, the conference has a real chance to prove itself entering the middle of the month.

Here are the updated power rankings one week into the season:

1. Houston Cougars (+1)

Nov 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Delrecco Gillespie (23) dunks against the La Salle Explorers in the first half at Fertitta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 86-68 win over Cal Golden Bears

Next: Jacksonville State Gamecocks (Nov. 11)

Houston ascends to the No. 1 spot in our power rankings after destroying Cal by 18 points on Sunday night, moving to 2-0 on the year.

The Coogs look once again like a threat to win the Big 12 and make a Final Four run, and will be a fun matchup of contrasting styles when they play the Wildcats this season.

2. Kansas Jayhawks (+2)

Nov 2, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) and guard Tre White (3) and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (9) celebrate against the Fordham Rams during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 89-45 win over Middle Tennessee MASOT

Next: Kentucky Wildcats (Chicago, Nov. 10)

Kansas took care of A-10 opponent Fordham without Trey Kaufman-Renn, and then dominated Middle Tennessee State in TKR's season debut. The longtime Purdue Boilermaker is a massive addition to a Kansas frontcourt that looked like a weak point in an otherwise strong roster.

The recent news that Kansas guard Melvin Council will miss the non-conference with a broken wrist is a huge bummer for the Jayhawks, but for now, they belong here at No. 2 and should take care of business against Kentucky on Tuesday.

3. Arizona Wildcats (-2)

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Holt (3) reaches for the ball during the first half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 1-1

Last: 104-84 win over Cal Poly Mustangs

Next: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (Nov. 10)

Arizona stumbled in the season opener against UCLA, costing them the top spot in the Big 12 power rankings. However, with a road game at Auburn on Friday and a massive home battle with No. 4 UConn next Wednesday, the Wildcats have plenty of time to right the ship.

The path to No. 1 starts on Tuesday at the McKale Center against Northern Arizona.

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-1)

Texas Tech's Darrion Williams passes the ball up court against Jackson State during a non-conference Division I men's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 76-58 win over Bethune Cookman Wildcats

Next: Illinois Fighting Illini (Nov. 10)

Texas Tech took care of business against a couple of weak opponents in Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman, although the performance of fifth-year seniors Darrion Williams and Donovan Atwell hasn't been up to par quite yet.

The Red Raiders will be tested in a major way on Tuesday when they take on the Illini, a Final Four team from last season with an incredible amount of roster retention.

5. BYU Cougars (+1)

Nov 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Bruce Branch III (3) brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 108-67 win over Omaha Mavericks

Next: Queens Royals (Nov. 10)

BYU got a nice season-opening win over Ohio State in Salt Lake City, 94-83, followed by a 41-point thrashing of Omaha on Friday.

The Cougars arguably look better without AJ Dybantsa, now that Rob Wright can lead the way and is flanked by competent shooters in Collin Chandler and fifth-year senior Jaxon Kohler.

The Cougars have three more bye games in a row before taking on Washington to start Feast Week on Nov. 23.

6. Iowa State Cyclones (-1)

Iowa State guard Killyan Toure (27) enters the court during the university men’s basketball media day at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. (Credit by Nirmalendu Majumdar, Ames Tribune/USA Today Network) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 1-1

Last: 83-57 win over Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Next: Southern Jaguars (Nov. 10)

Iowa State took one of the biggest surprise losses of the first week, losing to Memphis on a neutral floor, 80-76, in a game the Tigers controlled from the opening tip.

The Cyclones bounced back against Southern Miss, but will need to get star point guard Tamin Lipsey back to his dominating ways if they want to challenge for a top 3 spot in the Big 12.

7. TCU Horned Frogs (+4)

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) reacts to a call Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the Duke Blue Devils at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 106-54 win over Southern Jaguars

Next: UL Monroe Warhawks (Nov. 10)

TCU is one of the biggest risers at KenPom in the Big 12, going from No. 52 to 39 after a 39-point win over Lindenwood and a 52-point win over Southern.

Of course, both those teams are outside the top 270 at KenPom, as are the Horned Frogs' two upcoming opponents in UL Monroe and Milwaukee.

Next Thursday, Nov. 19, will be the first real test for Jamie Dixon's club, coming at home against Texas A&M.

8. Baylor Bears (+2)

Nov 6, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kayden Mingo (4) shoots during the first half against the UAPB Lions at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 109-53 win over Ark-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Next: Yale Bulldogs (Nov. 10)

Baylor has played arguably the weakest schedule among all power conference teams, securing blowout wins over KenPom No. 317 Northwestern State and No. 357 Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Scott Drew's team did what they were expected to do against those opponents, but the way the backcourt depth has looked in the early going is a very good sign for the Bears - who fans will get a better opinion on after they take on Yale Tuesday.

9. West Virginia Mountaineers (-1)

Nov 2, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler (1) shoots a three pointer during the second half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 91-53 win over Stetson Hatters

Next: Mercer Bears (Nov. 12)

West Virginia's defense has been outstanding in the early going, holding both Niagara and Stetson to 46 and 53 points, respectively.

Neither team is in the top 275 at KenPom, however, so more will be learned about this new-look Mountaineers squad, led by freshman Miles Sadler, when they take on Auburn next Tuesday, Nov. 17.

10. Cincinnati Bearcats (-3)

Cincinnati Bearcats player guard MJ Collins Jr. (2) makes a steal in the first half of the NCAA basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Minnesota Golden Gopher at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Monday, November 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-1

Last: 63-61 loss to Minnesota Golden Gophers

Next: at Dayton Flyers (Nov. 14)

Cincinnati suffered a two-point loss at home on Monday night to Minnesota, 63-61, in a rather brutal offensive performance for the Bearcats.

They get a quick opportunity for redemption on Saturday when they go play Dayton on the road, but will need to find more reliable scoring outside guard Tylen Riley if they want to start building an NCAA Tournament resume.

11. Oklahoma State Cowboys (-2)

Oklahoma State guard Kashie Natt (4) grabs a pass during an NCAA men’s basketball game between The Oklahoma State Cowboys and The Incarnate Word Cardinals at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 118-68 win over Queens Royals

Next: at Texas A&M Aggies (Nov. 12)

Oklahoma State dropped 118 points on Queens (KP: 188) on Friday in one of the more impressive offensive performances of the season.

They will have a first real test on Thursday against the Aggies of Texas A&M in College Station.

12. Arizona State Sun Devils (+1)

Arizona State men's basketball forward Paulius Murauskas (23) looks to shoot the ball as East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Elton Smith (15) defends at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 90-63 win over Northern Colorado Bears

Next: Hofstra Pride (Nov. 10)

Randy Bennett's slow, efficient system from Saint Mary's has translated into a slow and mostly efficient system at Arizona State.

The Sun Devils are ranked 354th out of 365 teams in pace, have a top 25 turnover rate and a top 50 two-point rate in the country.

Hofstra is the first opponent for ASU ranked in the top 150 at KenPom, which will give fans a good idea of where Bennett and his team are at in the early part of the season.

13. UCF Knights (-1)

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; UCF Knights guard Dior Johnson (1) passes the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 87-75 win over Yale Bulldogs

Next: South Alabama Jaguars (Nov. 10)

UCF needed OT to take down Florida Gulf Coast, and they weren't exactly dominant in a 12-point win over Yale on Friday.

Dior Johnson dropping 41 on 13-15 shooting on the Eagles is a great start to his second era with the Knights - as is his team's 2-0 start, with two opponents in the mid-200's at KenPom coming up next, starting with South Alabama.

14. Colorado Buffaloes (+1)

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) controls the ball in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 1-1

Last: 77-66 loss to San Diego State Aztecs

Next: San Diego Toreros (Nov. 10)

The Buffs scored a measly 17 points against the Aztecs on Saturday, but stormed back in the second half before ultimately falling.

This team lives and dies with guard Barrington Hargress, who had half of Colorado's 66 points in the SDSU loss.

San Diego is followed by Providence on Saturday, a real opportunity for the Buffs to make a statement for themselves and the Big 12.

15. Utah Utes (-1)

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes head coach Alex Jensen against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-0

Last: 67-57 win over Towson Tigers

Next: Weber State Wildcats (Nov. 10)

Utah is 2-0, but neither win was remotely convincing - including a three-point win at home against Long Beach State (KenPom 241), and an ugly 67-57 win over Towson.

This Saturday, Utah has a chance to pick up a win over Big Ten opponent Washington, with Dayton and Minnesota coming up later in the month.

16. Kansas State Wildcats (-)

Nov 6, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Casey Alexander talks to his team during a timeout in the second half against the Cal State Northridge Matadors at Bramlage Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 1-1

Last: 95-78 win over CSUN Matadors

Next: Creighton Bluejays (Nov. 10)

The Casey Alexander era got off to a horrendous start, with a two-point loss to South Dakota State in a buy game.

The Wildcats responded with a 17-point win over Cal-State Northridge, but this team is still a long way away from competing in the Big 12.