Big 12 basketball power rankings: Arizona slips as conference standings shift after opening week
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The Big 12 is clearly on pace to be one of the best college basketball conferences in the country again in 2026-27, with five teams in the updated AP Top 25 and many others off to hot starts this year.
The Arizona Wildcats are still among the top Big 12 teams, but the season-opening loss to UCLA dropped them seven spots to No. 12 in the AP Poll and has them out of the top spot in our weekly Big 12 power rankings.
With 13 of 16 teams in action on Tuesday, including Kansas taking on Kentucky, the conference has a real chance to prove itself entering the middle of the month.
Here are the updated power rankings one week into the season:
1. Houston Cougars (+1)
Record: 2-0
Last: 86-68 win over Cal Golden Bears
Next: Jacksonville State Gamecocks (Nov. 11)
Houston ascends to the No. 1 spot in our power rankings after destroying Cal by 18 points on Sunday night, moving to 2-0 on the year.
The Coogs look once again like a threat to win the Big 12 and make a Final Four run, and will be a fun matchup of contrasting styles when they play the Wildcats this season.
2. Kansas Jayhawks (+2)
Record: 2-0
Last: 89-45 win over Middle Tennessee MASOT
Next: Kentucky Wildcats (Chicago, Nov. 10)
Kansas took care of A-10 opponent Fordham without Trey Kaufman-Renn, and then dominated Middle Tennessee State in TKR's season debut. The longtime Purdue Boilermaker is a massive addition to a Kansas frontcourt that looked like a weak point in an otherwise strong roster.
The recent news that Kansas guard Melvin Council will miss the non-conference with a broken wrist is a huge bummer for the Jayhawks, but for now, they belong here at No. 2 and should take care of business against Kentucky on Tuesday.
3. Arizona Wildcats (-2)
Record: 1-1
Last: 104-84 win over Cal Poly Mustangs
Next: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (Nov. 10)
Arizona stumbled in the season opener against UCLA, costing them the top spot in the Big 12 power rankings. However, with a road game at Auburn on Friday and a massive home battle with No. 4 UConn next Wednesday, the Wildcats have plenty of time to right the ship.
The path to No. 1 starts on Tuesday at the McKale Center against Northern Arizona.
4. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-1)
Record: 2-0
Last: 76-58 win over Bethune Cookman Wildcats
Next: Illinois Fighting Illini (Nov. 10)
Texas Tech took care of business against a couple of weak opponents in Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman, although the performance of fifth-year seniors Darrion Williams and Donovan Atwell hasn't been up to par quite yet.
The Red Raiders will be tested in a major way on Tuesday when they take on the Illini, a Final Four team from last season with an incredible amount of roster retention.
5. BYU Cougars (+1)
Record: 2-0
Last: 108-67 win over Omaha Mavericks
Next: Queens Royals (Nov. 10)
BYU got a nice season-opening win over Ohio State in Salt Lake City, 94-83, followed by a 41-point thrashing of Omaha on Friday.
The Cougars arguably look better without AJ Dybantsa, now that Rob Wright can lead the way and is flanked by competent shooters in Collin Chandler and fifth-year senior Jaxon Kohler.
The Cougars have three more bye games in a row before taking on Washington to start Feast Week on Nov. 23.
6. Iowa State Cyclones (-1)
Record: 1-1
Last: 83-57 win over Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Next: Southern Jaguars (Nov. 10)
Iowa State took one of the biggest surprise losses of the first week, losing to Memphis on a neutral floor, 80-76, in a game the Tigers controlled from the opening tip.
The Cyclones bounced back against Southern Miss, but will need to get star point guard Tamin Lipsey back to his dominating ways if they want to challenge for a top 3 spot in the Big 12.
7. TCU Horned Frogs (+4)
Record: 2-0
Last: 106-54 win over Southern Jaguars
Next: UL Monroe Warhawks (Nov. 10)
TCU is one of the biggest risers at KenPom in the Big 12, going from No. 52 to 39 after a 39-point win over Lindenwood and a 52-point win over Southern.
Of course, both those teams are outside the top 270 at KenPom, as are the Horned Frogs' two upcoming opponents in UL Monroe and Milwaukee.
Next Thursday, Nov. 19, will be the first real test for Jamie Dixon's club, coming at home against Texas A&M.
8. Baylor Bears (+2)
Record: 2-0
Last: 109-53 win over Ark-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
Next: Yale Bulldogs (Nov. 10)
Baylor has played arguably the weakest schedule among all power conference teams, securing blowout wins over KenPom No. 317 Northwestern State and No. 357 Arkansas Pine Bluff.
Scott Drew's team did what they were expected to do against those opponents, but the way the backcourt depth has looked in the early going is a very good sign for the Bears - who fans will get a better opinion on after they take on Yale Tuesday.
9. West Virginia Mountaineers (-1)
Record: 2-0
Last: 91-53 win over Stetson Hatters
Next: Mercer Bears (Nov. 12)
West Virginia's defense has been outstanding in the early going, holding both Niagara and Stetson to 46 and 53 points, respectively.
Neither team is in the top 275 at KenPom, however, so more will be learned about this new-look Mountaineers squad, led by freshman Miles Sadler, when they take on Auburn next Tuesday, Nov. 17.
10. Cincinnati Bearcats (-3)
Record: 2-1
Last: 63-61 loss to Minnesota Golden Gophers
Next: at Dayton Flyers (Nov. 14)
Cincinnati suffered a two-point loss at home on Monday night to Minnesota, 63-61, in a rather brutal offensive performance for the Bearcats.
They get a quick opportunity for redemption on Saturday when they go play Dayton on the road, but will need to find more reliable scoring outside guard Tylen Riley if they want to start building an NCAA Tournament resume.
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys (-2)
Record: 2-0
Last: 118-68 win over Queens Royals
Next: at Texas A&M Aggies (Nov. 12)
Oklahoma State dropped 118 points on Queens (KP: 188) on Friday in one of the more impressive offensive performances of the season.
They will have a first real test on Thursday against the Aggies of Texas A&M in College Station.
12. Arizona State Sun Devils (+1)
Record: 2-0
Last: 90-63 win over Northern Colorado Bears
Next: Hofstra Pride (Nov. 10)
Randy Bennett's slow, efficient system from Saint Mary's has translated into a slow and mostly efficient system at Arizona State.
The Sun Devils are ranked 354th out of 365 teams in pace, have a top 25 turnover rate and a top 50 two-point rate in the country.
Hofstra is the first opponent for ASU ranked in the top 150 at KenPom, which will give fans a good idea of where Bennett and his team are at in the early part of the season.
13. UCF Knights (-1)
Record: 2-0
Last: 87-75 win over Yale Bulldogs
Next: South Alabama Jaguars (Nov. 10)
UCF needed OT to take down Florida Gulf Coast, and they weren't exactly dominant in a 12-point win over Yale on Friday.
Dior Johnson dropping 41 on 13-15 shooting on the Eagles is a great start to his second era with the Knights - as is his team's 2-0 start, with two opponents in the mid-200's at KenPom coming up next, starting with South Alabama.
14. Colorado Buffaloes (+1)
Record: 1-1
Last: 77-66 loss to San Diego State Aztecs
Next: San Diego Toreros (Nov. 10)
The Buffs scored a measly 17 points against the Aztecs on Saturday, but stormed back in the second half before ultimately falling.
This team lives and dies with guard Barrington Hargress, who had half of Colorado's 66 points in the SDSU loss.
San Diego is followed by Providence on Saturday, a real opportunity for the Buffs to make a statement for themselves and the Big 12.
15. Utah Utes (-1)
Record: 2-0
Last: 67-57 win over Towson Tigers
Next: Weber State Wildcats (Nov. 10)
Utah is 2-0, but neither win was remotely convincing - including a three-point win at home against Long Beach State (KenPom 241), and an ugly 67-57 win over Towson.
This Saturday, Utah has a chance to pick up a win over Big Ten opponent Washington, with Dayton and Minnesota coming up later in the month.
16. Kansas State Wildcats (-)
Record: 1-1
Last: 95-78 win over CSUN Matadors
Next: Creighton Bluejays (Nov. 10)
The Casey Alexander era got off to a horrendous start, with a two-point loss to South Dakota State in a buy game.
The Wildcats responded with a 17-point win over Cal-State Northridge, but this team is still a long way away from competing in the Big 12.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB