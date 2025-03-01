Where to watch Arizona-Iowa State basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
There is a lot on the line Saturday night in Ames, Iowa.
The Arizona Wildcats (19-9, 13-4) are two games ahead of the Iowa State Cyclones (21-7, 11-6) in the race for a top-four seed in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament. Houston (24-4, 16-1) has already locked up the Big 12 championship and the No. 1 seed, but there are five teams fighting for seeds No. 2-4, which come with a double bye into the quarterfinals.
Arizona and Iowa State are also competing for higher seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are currently projected as a No. 5 seed by CBS Sports, while Iowa State is predicted to be a No. 4 seed. Both teams can improve their seeds with strong finishes to the season — and that starts Saturday night at Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State has lost two consecutive games and is struggling to stay healthy. The Cyclones played both games — road losses to Houston and Oklahoma State — without leading scorer Keshon Gilbert. He's expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday night's game.
Arizona has won two of its last three games and is coming off an 83-66 home victory over Utah on Wednesday. The Wildcats, who beat Iowa State 86-75 in overtime on Jan. 27, have not played at Hilton Coliseum since 1983. In a crazy twist of fate, Arizona was actually the first team to play Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum on Dec. 2, 1971.
Iowa State is favored by 5.5 points and ESPN's BPI gives the Cyclones a 61.1% chance of beating Arizona.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 road game at Iowa State on Saturday night.
Arizona at Iowa State Live Stream, Online Audio, TV Channel
Who: Arizona at Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball
Game Time: Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. CT
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona has a 39.0% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 75, Iowa State 72
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 198 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 84 (Iowa State broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).