Where to watch Arizona-Utah basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
It has been a rough week for the Utah men's basketball team.
Utah head coach Craig Smith was fired on Monday after nearly four seasons with the Utes. Assistant coach Josh Eilert was named the interim head coach for the rest of the season, which likely won't extend into the postseason.
Smith was fired for his inability to get to the NCAA Tournament — and the only way for the Utes to get there this season is to win the Big 12 Tournament. Utah (15-12, 7-9) enters Wednesday night's road game at Arizona ranked No. 73 in the NCAA NET Rankings, with a 2-8 record in Quad 1 games.
Utah is 1-7 on the road in its first season in the Big 12. The Utes only road victory came against TCU on Jan. 15. The Utes are led by fifth-year senior guard Gabe Madsen, who is averaging 15.8 points.
Arizona (18-9, 12-4) is coming off a controversial last-second 96=95 home to loss BYU — just its third home loss of the season. The Wildcats other two home losses were to No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Houston. Arizona is currently ranked No. 9 in the NET and projected to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Despite losing three of its last four games, Arizona remains all alone in second place in the Big 12. The Wildcats need to finish in the top four to earn a bye into the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
Arizona is a 15.5-point favorite over Utah and ESPN's BPI gives the Wildcats an 89.4% chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 home game vs. Utah on Wednesday night.
Utah at Arizona Live Stream, Online Audio, TV Channel
Who: Utah at Arizona in Big 12 men's basketball
Game Time: Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. CT
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona has an 89.4% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 75, Utah 62
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 84 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 382 (Utah broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).