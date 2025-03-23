Where to watch, stream Arizona vs. Oregon March Madness game: TV channel, game time, predictions
SEATTLE — The Arizona Wildcats (23-12) are one victory away from a trip to the Sweet 16.
But to get there they will have to go through a familiar opponent — former Pac-12 foe Oregon (25-9).
Arizona and Oregon — now members of the Big 12 and Big Ten — square off Sunday night in Seattle in a round of 32 NCAA Tournament game. The winner earns a trip to Newark, New Jersey, to face Cooper Flagg and No. 1 Duke.
Both teams are coming off impressive first-round victories on Friday. No. 4 seed Arizona hammered No. 13 Akron 93-65 and No. 5 seed Oregon routed No. 12 Liberty 81-52. Size proved to be the biggest difference in both matchups as the Wildcats and Ducks had huge rebounding advantages and dominated the paint.
The size will even out on Sunday night as both teams boast 7-footers — Oregon's Nate Bittle and Arizona's Henri Veesaar. Bittle had 14 points and 10 rebounds vs. Liberty, while Veesaar had 8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists vs. Akron.
Arizona is favored by 3.5 points, which basically means this game is a coin flip. The Ducks and Wildcats met three times last season — their last year together in the Pac-12 — and Arizona won two of the three matchups.
"Both programs have a conviction in the way they play and a style of play that kind of suits themselves and their personnel," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said on Saturday. "There's probably a lot of familiarity on both sides, but it's a new year. A new year, a few new players sprinkled in here, some returning players that have gotten better on both sides. It obviously is going to be a challenging game Sunday evening."
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's round of 32 NCAA Tournament game vs. Oregon on Friday in Seattle.
Arizona vs. Oregon Live Stream, Online Audio, TV Channel
Who: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 Oregon in NCAA Tournament round of 32 East Region game
Game Time: Sunday, March 23 at 6:40 p.m. MST/PT
Where: Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, Washington
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona has a 68.7% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 74, Oregon 71
TV Channel: TBS
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on March Madness Live
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 204 (Arizona broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).