Arizona's Richard Jefferson to Remain Top NBA Announcer at ESPN
According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Richard Jefferson has agreed to a new contract to return as one of ESPN’s top NBA analysts. He will remain with the top broadcast booth alongside Mike Breen, calling some of the top games in the regular season and into the postseason where he’ll be on the call for the NBA Finals.
Jefferson has quickly worked his way up with ESPN’s broadcast booth, initially calling Brooklyn Nets games for the YES Network before he jumped over to ESPN. He began with Ryan Ruocco and JJ Reddick during the 2022 season before jumping up to the top booth to join Breen and Doris Burke when JJ Reddick took the head coaching job with the Lakers.
Jefferson played his collegiate career at Arizona under Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson from 1998 to 2001. He played in 84 career games with 77 starts where he averaged 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. His collegiate career in Tucson concluded with an 82-72 loss against Duke in the National Championship. During that run, he was named an all-Midwest Regional and all-Final Four selection.
Jefferson was inducted into the Pac-12 Basketball Hall of Honor during the 2012 Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball tournament.
He went on to be the No. 13 overall pick by the New Jersey Nets in the 2001 NBA Draft.
Jefferson played with eight teams across 17 seasons. As a rookie, he was named to the All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 9.4 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field. Jefferson played seven years in New Jersey where he played in the NBA Finals in each of his first two years in the league. He averaged over 15 points per game in each of his final six seasons with the Nets, including over 20 points in two of those years. He was also a member of the USA Men's Olympic basketball team in the 2004 Summer Olympics.
Jefferson later spent one season with the Milwaukee Bucks after being traded before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs where he played the next three seasons.
He was later traded to the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz before signing with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2014 offseason. Jefferson spent one season in Dallas before he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He won an NBA Championship in 2016 with Cleveland in the year where the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors.
The Wildcat alum will remain one of the top announcers in the broadcast booth for ESPN calling NBA games heading into next season.
