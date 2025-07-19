Recapping Arizona Wildcats Stars in the Summer League
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are six former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
Arizona started the summer league season with seven players but after having a successful run for the Heat, forward Pelle Larsson has decided to forgo the remaining games and go to the Sweden National Team in the EuroBasket competing against other European teams.
While playing in the summer league, Larsson averaged 17 PPG, three RPG and three APG for the Heat.
On Friday, three Wildcats took the court in Ballo, Townsend and Koloko with all three looking to improve their standings with their prospective organizations.
First, the Miami Heat won a 93-92 game over the Milwaukee Bucks with both Larsson and Johnson not in action with the Heat shooting 42% from the field.
Although Larsson and Johnson were out, Ballo managed to get seven minutes of action and recorded two points and three rebounds while going 1-for-1 from the field.
Then, The New Orleans Pelicans fell 113-104 to the Indiana Pacers while shooting 46% from the field.
Throughout the summer league, Townsend hasn’t been able to get any time on the court but on Friday he played 16 minutes and scored five points while going 1 of 4 from the field.
Lastly, The Los Angeles Lakers lost 106-84 to the Denver Nuggets while shooting 42% from the field.
Koloko has been steady while on the court but on Friday he only played eight minutes and recorded zero points while going 0 of 3 from the field. However, he recorded three assist and two rebounds for the night.
Arizona has seen many of its former players in the summer league as they show off their skills for their new teams white trying to find their footing in the league.
