Awaka and Peat Help No. 1 Arizona Remain Undefeated With Win Over Arizona State

The No. 1-ranked Arizona Wildcats, fresh off their latest victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, came back to McKale to dismantle their biggest rivals, the ASU Sun Devils, in front of an always ruckus crowd of passionate fans. Although it was not quite the beatdown that fans had hoped for, Arizona still got the job done.

TCU gave the Wildcats their most significant challenge in some time, nearly matching them in rebounds and second-chance points. Saturday's game was the first time in 10 that Arizona did not outscore its opponents by at least 19 points. The last time Arizona won a game by a single-digit margin was on November 19, when it beat UConn 71-67.

Arizona (17-0) had to battle through a gritty game with ASU (10-7), filled with physicality. The Sun Devils kept up with the Wildcats by making long-range shots and getting into the paint to finish. Arizona still proved to be the superior team, winning 89-82 and keeping its undefeated record. With Michigan's loss over the weekend, Iowa State's loss on Tuesday, and Vanderbilt's loss to Texas on Wednesday, Arizona and Nebraska are the only ranked teams left that have not yet lost.

Forward Tobe Awaka erupted for a team-leading and season-high 25 points and five rebounds. Koa Peat was second with 24 points and 10 rebounds, the fourth double-double of his collegiate career.

First half

Six minutes into the first half and ASU went stride for stride with the physical Wildcats. Arizona found itself down 12-9.

With 12 minutes remaining, Arizona was able to grab the lead due to some impressive scoring by Ivan Kharchenkov and Tobe Awaka. After Awaka's basket that put the Wildcats up by one, he sank his free throw shot to put the Wildcats in the lead 14-12.

The senior big man scored the next basket after a steal by Dwayne Aristode to make it 18-16. But ASU remained steadfast and scored in transition to tie it back up at 18 apiece.

With eight minutes left to play, Brayden Burries nailed a long 3-point shot to put Arizona up by one point with a 23-22 score. After a missed shot by ASU, Awaka hit another one to make it a 26-22 score just before the media timeout.

Tobe can shoot the rock if you didn't know! pic.twitter.com/rmCFCeqEJC — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) January 15, 2026

After a missed shot by ASU, Awaka hit another one to make it a 26-22 score just before the media timeout.

With six minutes left, Arizona got up to as much as a six-point lead with a 30-24 score due to a layup by Jaden Bradley. Awaka's arena-shaking dunk then put Arizona up 33-31 with 3 minutes left in the half.

Eventually, ASU battled back into the lead after a 3-point shot that was made by Andria Grobovic, giving it a narrow 34-33 lead.

Down by three points with nine seconds remaining in the half, Peat was able to pull the Wildcats back to a one-point deficit with a layup to make it 39-38 by the final buzzer. The last time Arizona went into the locker room without a lead was when it played Alabama on December 13, trailing the Crimson Tide 41-39 in Birmingham.

Awaka led in points with 15 and Peat was second with eight. Arizona led in rebounds 23-17, but ASU led in steals 4-1. The Wildcats also had five turnovers compared to the Sun Devils’ one.

Second half

The contest started exactly where it left off at the beginning of the second half, a physical, gritty one that saw both teams pushing and shoving for dominance. After being down early 43-40, Arizona bullied its way back into the lead. Kharchenkov's two free throws gave the Wildcats a 45-43 lead three minutes in. Peats layup off a turnover made it a 47-43 game.

It was a back-and-forth affair following that. Arizona retook a four-point lead after Aristode made a 3-pointer, making it 57-53. After a made free throw by ASU, Awaka’s authoritative slam made it a 59-54 game. Peat then grew that lead with a made layup to make it 61-54 with 11 minutes remaining in the game.

Up 70-63 with seven minutes left, Kharchenkov grew that lead with a huge 3-pointer to make it 73-63. Peats ' mid-range jumper off a turnover then made it 75-63, forcing ASU to take a timeout.

As much as the Wildcats attempted to put the game away, there was no quit in the Sun Devils. ASU was able to battle its way back to a single-digit deficit with an 83-79 score with a minute left to play.

Kharchenkov’s two made free throws put Arizona back to a six-point lead, but ASU’s Mo Odum got it back to within three points after a made 3-point shot, making it 85-82. By the final buzzer, Arizona escaped with an 89-82 victory.

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona's win over ASU by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.