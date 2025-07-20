Why Brandon Smith is Important for Arizona Recruiting
The Arizona Wildcats have had plenty of success when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed many different players in the class at different points of the cycle. While they were struggling early on in the cycle, they have flipped some things around, and the Wildcats now have one of the more impressive classes, despite having an average number of commits.
According to 247Sports, the Wildcats have a total of 20 commits at this time, including one of the most important pieces to the puzzle. That player, being extremely talented and recently committed in the month of July, is Brandon Smith from the state of California. He is the second-highest-ranked player in the class, following behind Oscar Rios, who is the quarterback commit in the state of California.
Smith is one of the better players in the state of California and is the best athlete in the class, despite the Wildcats knowing where he will play with them at the next level. He will be playing running back for Coach Alonzo Carter. Smith is a very talented player, as he is an elusive bruiser. This is something I noticed when I did my original film review.
"The talented prospect just seems to be a power back type of player. He doesn’t have exactly the best speed, but he is one of the better power backs in the nation. He is a pure athlete who has elusiveness, but that mixes with his power that he runs behind his pads with. He’s not afraid to inflict pain on his opponents who step foot in front of him as he will absolutely lower his shoulder just to plow through somebody and send a message to the other team," said Sisk in his film review.
He is a special athlete, but what makes him even more special is the fact that he fills the missing spot at the running back position that the Wildcats needed. His joining the class is something that helped the Wildcats from having to continue their search for a running back, which is one of the pieces they needed the most in the class.
He has mentioned in the past that he is locking it down, and will no longer visit any other programs, which is also huge, as they can officially mark a player off the list with him being one of the players to sign with the Wildcats if he sticks to his word, with no signs indicate that he won't be signing.
