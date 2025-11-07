Breaking Down Key Storylines in Arizona’s Matchup With Utah Tech
Welcome! To another edition of the Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast featuring your host Troy Hutchison, who will be delivering a daily podcast discussing everything happening surrounding Arizona athletics giving you an inside look at all the programs on campus.
Hutchison has been covering Arizona for the last seven years with his coverage spanning all-across UA’s campus from football and men’s basketball to Title IX sports. Plus, with so many former Wildcats playing at the next level in their prospective sports there will be moments where he will take a deep dive into the Cats excelling outside of Tucson.
The Wildcats faced off against defending national champs No. 3 Florida in a neutral-site class of the titans. No. 13 Arizona rolled out a starting lineup featuring point guard Jaden Bradley, guard Brayden Burries, guard/forward Ivan Kharchenkov, forward Koa Peat and center Motiejus Krivas.
That young lineup that featured three freshmen were able to stay stride-for-stride against the Gators even after falling behind by double-digits early in the game. Arizona (1-0) managed to pull off the opening night upset 93-87 over Florida.
Arizona received massive games from Peat and Bradley, who combined for 57 points while going 20 of 32 from the field and hit clutch bucket after clutch bucket to help lift the Wildcats over the Gators.
Coming into the season, many didn’t have Bradley as one of the top point guards nationally and he was even left off every major watchlist including the Bob Cousy Award watchlist.
Yet against Florida, Bradley played his best game in his college career and made a statement on the national stage with all of college basketball watching.
Now, after pulling off the upset on Monday, Arizona will face off against Utah Tech, which is coming off a narrow 81-79 win over South Dakota.
The last and only meeting between Arizona and Utah Tech came during the 2022-23 season when the Wildcats won 104-77 over the Traiblazers.
To get you ready for the game, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have put together our game prediction for Arizona’s opening home game.
Game Prediction
- No. 13 Arizona: 106
- Utah Tech: 67
Reason
Arizona proved on Monday night that they are one of the better teams nationally with an upset win over the Florida Gators. In that game, Peat was able to show off his ability as one of the better freshmen nationally with a 30-point performance. Meanwhile, Bradley proved that he is one of the better point guards coming into the 2025-26 season.
This is the perfect game for Arizona to see Burries get back on track after a 3-point performance against Florida where he fouled out of the game. Getting a talented freshman like him back on track will be critical for the Wildcats moving forward.
Plus, this will give Arizona a chance to go deeper into its bench and see what it has from guys like Sidi Gueye and Evan Nelson, who didn’t get many minutes against the Gators. The Wildcats will need to get production out of Nelson as the season moves along and in games where foul trouble occurs.
Please be sure to share your thoughts with us on our game prediction for the Wildcats game against Utah Tech. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.