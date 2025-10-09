Brent Brennan Previews Key Matchup Against BYU
Arizona coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media on Thursday, discussing the upcoming opponent at large.
After advancing to 4-1 on the season last week with a win over Oklahoma State, Arizona has another big matchup coming up this weekend at home against No. 18 BYU.
BYU is 5-0 to start the season with conference wins over Colorado and West Virginia. Arizona is 1-1 to open conference play after losing the opener on the road against Iowa State.
It is another prove-it game for Arizona against a top team in the Big 12.
The big news dropped on Thursday is that defensive lineman Tre Smith underwent surgery and will miss the rest of the season.
Here are a few takeaways from coach Brent Brennan's press conference on Thursday.
- Opening statement: "Obviously this is a huge week for us. We've had a great week of work. As we're getting closer and closer to game time, it has been awesome since I've been here just watching the engagement of the ZonaZoo and what they mean for gameday."
- "I know I've said it three or four times ago, but the ZonaZoo really controls the energy of the stadium... This opponent we're playing a really good football team. We know that. We have a high level of respect for them and we know it's going to be a battle."
On the focus shown by the team this week
- Brennan: "I think when you go through a conference like the Big 12, I think getting too high or too low versus any opponent is a dangerous place to live. I really think that we have to operate in that faceless opponent every week. We are super focused on our process, on applying the necessary detail and the red line to our practice environment and to our meeting environment so that we give ourselves a chance to play the kind of football that we want to on Saturday night."
On the strengths of BYU
- Brennan: "We are playing the 18th ranked team in the country. They are the No. 8 defense in the nation. Offensively, they are incredibly efficient with the young quarterback when they combine big play receivers and really effective run game and a lot of plus-one run game with the quarterback. I would say you combine a great defense with fantastic running back run game and offensive line play. This is a great challenge for our team and we know that."
On the reason for the success of the pass defense
- Brennan: "I think our defense has really been living the red line. I know you hear me talk about that a lot and you're probably tired of it but I'm going to keep talking about it because that's what it is. It's effort, it's execution and it's accountability, and that's what those kids on defense have been doing all season. They have been playing with high level effort, and high level execution in that part of the field leads to good results."
