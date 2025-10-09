Defensive Players Who Will Make a Difference Against BYU
It was a bounce-back week for Arizona's defense last week in the win over Oklahoma State. The Wildcats held the Cowboys offense without an offensive touchdown and to just 158 yards of total offense and 3-of-17 on third downs. It was a turnaround after Iowa State had a lot of success on third downs against Arizona the week before.
Through this point in the season, Arizona's defense ranks No. 4 in the Big 12 in scoring defense (15.6), fourth in rush defense (97.6) and first in pass defense (147.2).
The Wildcats draw a tough BYU team this week, which remains undefeated on the season. As an offense, the Cougars rank No. 5 in the Big 12 in total offense (451.8), No. 11 in passing offense (217.8), No. 2 in rushing offense (234.0) and No. 4 in scoring offense (38.4).
Here are three players to monitor on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona heading into Saturday.
LB Chase Kennedy
In the latest Availability Report, Arizona defensive lineman Tre Smith has been ruled out. It is a tough loss on the defensive line for the Wildcats heading into what should be a physical matchup against BYU.
With the loss of Smith, we could see Kennedy more on the edge after he transitioned from a full-time EDGE rusher to a linebacker this year. He is tied for the team lead in sacks with two so far this season with Riley Wilson.
The Wildcats will need their defensive line to match the physicality of the BYU offensive line and its run game.
DB Dalton Johnson
The team leader in tackles and one of the captains on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona, the Wildcats need a huge game from Dalton Johnson to have a chance of pulling off an upset over BYU.
Johnson has also added one sack and two pass deflections on the season. He also added one fumble recovery in the win over Kansas State.
DB Jay'Vion Cole
BYU boasts one of the top wide receivers in the Big 12 this season in Chase Roberts, who has hauled in 20 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns. His yardage total ranks No. 5 in the conference heading into this week.
Jay'Vion Cole picked up his second interception of the season in last week's win over Oklahoma State.
The Wildcats secondary will need to limit Roberts as best they can in the receiving game.
What defensive players for Arizona are you monitoring this weekend? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.