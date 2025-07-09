EXCLUSIVE: Wildcats Commit Keytrin Harris Sounds Off
The Arizona Wildcats have landed many commitments as of late, as following Oscar Rios' commitment, it has felt like a complete domino effect. They have landed their top targets at many different positions, including the defensive line.
One of the targets that they have landed includes Keytrin Harris. There are many valuable things to know about Harris, including the fact that he is an in-state prospect from Gilbert, Arizona. He attends Compass Prep High School and held offers from many different schools. He announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats on July 5th and chose the Wildcats over the UCLA Bruins, the Missouri Tigers, and many more programs that made a deep push for the prospect.
Harris recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss what made him feel he should commit to the Wildcats, if he will be visiting any other programs, if he will be peer recruiting, and many more key topics.
"It’s amazing, the team and staff are the best people I’ve met so far," said the talented prospect when speaking with Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats commitment.
The new commit explained how he feels the 2026 recruiting class is going so far for the Wildcats.
"The class for the wildcats had been great so far."
There are multiple commits that he has had the chance to connect with. He explains the deep connection that he has with the players.
"The commits I’ve connected with so far are Prince and Manoah. Those two are like my brothers; we have played together and against each other since we were kids."
Peer recruiting isn't out of the picture for the prospect, but he does have a plan on the guys he is searching for.
"I’m only trying to get guys that I know will compete and push me, I’ve played with these guys."
Visiting other places seems unlikely at this time. He explains why this is the case for him."
"At the moment, I do not have any other visits planned. At the moment I am locked down in my recruitment. UofA has their persistence and their need for me, and it really stood out to me."
Harris finished the article off with a statement for the fans keeping up with his recruitment.
"For the fans keeping up with my recruitment, I’m excited for this new chapter with UofA and can’t wait for next year."
