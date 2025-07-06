Arizona Football Gains 20th Commitment
The Arizona Wildcats have been building what looks to be one of their best recruiting classes in recent memory. They finished the month of June very strong by winning the battle against the UCLA Bruins for talented four-star quarterback Oscar Rios. Rios was the start of what would become a domino effect for the Wildcats, who have started the month of July very strongly.
They have landed many commits and major recruiting battles. They landed Keytrin Harris on Saturday after he committed to the Arizona Wildcats over the Missouri Tigers and the UCLA Bruins. He is one of the better players in the class and is one of the top targets for the Wildcats on the defensive line.
This was a commitment that felt like a home run for this Arizona Wildcats staff. They also added Manoah Faupusa on Saturday. He was also a home run type of prospect on the defensive line. He committed to the Wildcats over the Colorado Buffaloes. The Wildcats also landed Prince Williams in the month of July to wrap up their commitments in July... until they landed another target on their board, Sunday.
This time they dipped into the state of Texas, as they landed one of their top targets on the offensive line. That prospect being Khalil Sanogo from Mansfield Legacy High School in the state of Texas, as he resides in Mansfield, Texas. He is a fellow 2026 prospect and held many offers. The talented recruit was eyeing three main schools. Those schools were Boston College, Arizona Wildcats, and the UNLV Rebels.
Sanogo will be joining Malachi Joyner at the tackle position thus far, and is the 20th commit in the class. This is something to pay attention to, as they have many spots remaining, as well as many recruits available.
With them landing a guy like Rios, it is very important that they protect him. They have only landed four guys up front thus far and will need to land some more guys on the offensive line. This is a great start as they only had one offensive tackle commit. That is playing with fire as the absolute minimum that you need at the tackle position is two per class, but typically three or four is better for business.
The Wildcats will continue to recruit well in the month of July, as many prospects are set to make their decision this month.
