Iowa State vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship Semifinal

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a dominant win against Texas Tech, and now they'll face the No. 2 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats, with a berth in the Big 12 Tournament final on the line.

These two teams have been two of the best in the country all season long, and while the Wildcats are likely to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Cyclones still have a chance to steal the Big 12 Championship from them.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Iowa State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa State +3.5 (-104)

Arizona -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Iowa State +142

Arizona -172

Total

OVER 143.5 (-110)

UNDER 143.5 (-110)

Iowa State vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Iowa State Record: 27-6 (12-6 in Big 12)

Arizona Record: 30-2 (16-2 in Big 12)

Iowa State vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Iowa State is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games

The UNDER is 15-5 in Iowa State's last 20 games

Arizona is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Arizona's last eight games

Iowa State vs. Arizona Key Player to Watch

Joshua Jefferson, F - Iowa State Cyclones

Joshua Jefferson has to bring his best stuff tonight if Iowa State wants to pull off the upset. He's leading the team in rebounds (7.7) and assists (5.0), while also averaging 16.7 points per game, but he'll have to especially step up on defense. The Arizona front court is dangerous, so Jefferson needs to find a way to defend them throughout the game.

Iowa State vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm betting on Iowa State getting points as an underdog:

You might be surprised to find out that Iowa State actually outranks Arizona in both effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency, ranking 21st and third in those two metrics, compared to the Wildcats, who rank 42nd and fourth in those two areas.

The Cyclones continue to find ways to create extra scoring chances through forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds, so if they can do that again in this game, Iowa State is going to bring this game down to the wire.

Iowa State, in my opinion, continues to be underrated, so I'll back the Cyclones tonight.

Pick: Iowa State +3.5 (-104)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!