Three Offensive Players Arizona Should Watch For Against Oklahoma State
After starting the season 3-0, Arizona took its first loss in its first road game last week against a tough Iowa State team. The Wildcats now return home to Tucson looking to advance to 4-1 on the season and 4-0 at home when it takes on Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys are 1-3 to start the season, recently firing both their head coach and defensive coordinator. They lost their Big 12 conference opener against Baylor last week.
Here are three players to monitor for Oklahoma State heading into Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Cowboys.
QB Zane Flores
Zane Flores has yet to throw a touchdown pass to begin his collegiate career through four games. He has thrown two interceptions and been sacked seven times, while completing 57 percent of his passes for 649 passing yards. In the past two games, he has thrown at least 40 attempts.
Flores does have one touchdown on the ground this season against Tulsa in a game where he also ran for 56 yards. He has combined to run for 27 yards in the other three games.
The Cowboys have two passing touchdowns on the season, which came from the running back
Trent Howland and wide receiver Sam Jackson V.
RB Rodney Fields Jr.
It has been a committee in the Cowboys backfield to start the season.
Despite not playing in the season opener against UT Martin, Rodney Fields leads Oklahoma State with 182 yards on the ground on 32 carries. He saw double-digit carries against Oregon and Tulsa, which included running for 113 yards against Tulsa. He was limited to just five carries last week against Baylor.
It is Kalib Hicks who leads Oklahoma State with 36 carries, but he's averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on the season. Meanwhile, Trent Howland leads the Cowboys backfield with two touchdowns. They both came last week against Baylor. Howland has also thrown a touchdown this season.
WR Shamar Rigby
Coming off his best game of the season against Baylor, where he caught five passes for 84 yards, Shamar Rigby leads the Cowboys with 150 yards receiving on the season. He has done so on just 10 receptions. He transferred into Stillwater from Purdue this year.
It is Gavin Freeman who leads the team so far with 13 receptions, while also catching a touchdown.
What players are you monitoring offensively for Oklahoma State? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.