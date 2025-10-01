Inside The Wildcats

Three Offensive Players Arizona Should Watch For Against Oklahoma State

Three players on the offensive side of the ball for Oklahoma State who Arizona should monitor this weekend.

Ari Koslow

Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a pass in front of Arizona Wildcats defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (5) during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a pass in front of Arizona Wildcats defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (5) during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
After starting the season 3-0, Arizona took its first loss in its first road game last week against a tough Iowa State team. The Wildcats now return home to Tucson looking to advance to 4-1 on the season and 4-0 at home when it takes on Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys are 1-3 to start the season, recently firing both their head coach and defensive coordinator. They lost their Big 12 conference opener against Baylor last week.

Here are three players to monitor for Oklahoma State heading into Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Cowboys.

QB Zane Flores

Zane Flores has yet to throw a touchdown pass to begin his collegiate career through four games. He has thrown two interceptions and been sacked seven times, while completing 57 percent of his passes for 649 passing yards. In the past two games, he has thrown at least 40 attempts.

Oklahoma State's Zane Flores (6) throws a pass in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flores does have one touchdown on the ground this season against Tulsa in a game where he also ran for 56 yards. He has combined to run for 27 yards in the other three games.

The Cowboys have two passing touchdowns on the season, which came from the running back
Trent Howland and wide receiver Sam Jackson V.

RB Rodney Fields Jr.

It has been a committee in the Cowboys backfield to start the season.

Despite not playing in the season opener against UT Martin, Rodney Fields leads Oklahoma State with 182 yards on the ground on 32 carries. He saw double-digit carries against Oregon and Tulsa, which included running for 113 yards against Tulsa. He was limited to just five carries last week against Baylor.

Oklahoma State's Rodney Fields Jr. (20) runs as Baylor's Keaton Thomas (11) defends in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is Kalib Hicks who leads Oklahoma State with 36 carries, but he's averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on the season. Meanwhile, Trent Howland leads the Cowboys backfield with two touchdowns. They both came last week against Baylor. Howland has also thrown a touchdown this season.

WR Shamar Rigby

Coming off his best game of the season against Baylor, where he caught five passes for 84 yards, Shamar Rigby leads the Cowboys with 150 yards receiving on the season. He has done so on just 10 receptions. He transferred into Stillwater from Purdue this year.

Oregon defensive backs Sione Laulea, right, and Aaron Flowers trip up Oklahoma State wide receiver Shamar Rigby as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is Gavin Freeman who leads the team so far with 13 receptions, while also catching a touchdown.

