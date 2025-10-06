Brent Brennan Analyzes Team's Win and Strategy For BYU
The Arizona Wildcats are now 4-1 following their dominant victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys and now have their sights set on taking down the No. 18 ranked BYU Cougars at home this Saturday.
Arizona was able to execute on both offense and defense en route to the 28-point routing, putting up 478 total yards while allowing a low 158.
Head coach Brent Brennan was pleased with the way his team performed, especially now that the momentum is sure to carry over to a game where the competition will be much steeper.
Brennan discussed the preparation required for Arizona to succeed, as well as what he learned from the game against Oklahoma State.
Here are five takeaways from Brennan's press conference earlier on Monday.
On slow starts in the third quarter
"That comes down to execution. That's part of Red Line, a big part of it. I think when we get those opportunities, I think I mentioned it, we had three opportunities in relative good field position and we have to capitalize on those. And that's one of those things that when you're playing in a conference that is as competitive as a Big 12, you can't miss opportunities and those are opportunities that we have to take advantage of."
On field goal struggles
"I thought our offense put together a good clock drive with less than a minute or about a minute and we got down there in field position and and Michael hit it through the uprights. And so, we have faith in Money, Mike. That guy, he's a young player, but he's getting better every week and we're going to keep putting him out there because we believe in him."
On having a healthy rotation of running backs
"I feel good about the rotation. I think we want to run the ball better. I think Oklahoma State did a good job of loading up the box, and obviously, that's something that we're going to have to be ready for this weekend. We have a top 10 def or top eight defense in the country coming in here. Um, they're extremely well-coached, they have good players. They know their system. They believe in it and they're multiple."
On the culture being built
"We're in a great place. I think Red Line is obvious to see. It shows up everywhere. Um, I think the players and the coaches are in great alignment of what we're trying to do and how we're trying to move forward together. Um, I think culture is one of those things. It's such an overused word these days, but it is such an important part of building a football program and it's something that your players and your coaches have to fight for every day and I think ours do and I think everybody knows exactly what we want it to be and what it's supposed to look like and when people are outside of that, they don't fit."
On the offensive line
"Those guys have really come a long way since we started, and I feel good about the depth of it and guys that we've been able to plug and play as we go. In terms of how ready they're going to be for that game, I trust Josh Oglesby. Big Josh is a fantastic coach. Those players are extremely hardworking. They're all super super committed, and so Josh will have them ready to play, and it's a big challenge. Like I already said, we're playing a physical team. They're big up front."
