First Look At BYU and How Arizona Stacks Up
The Arizona Wildcats made a big response after their 39-14 loss to Iowa State by completely outgunning the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 41-13 victory at home on Saturday.
In that win, the offense amassed an impressive 478 total yards and saw Noah Fifita throw for five touchdowns, which is just the fourth time in his career he has done so. Fifita also tied Khalil Tate for third all-time in the program with 57 touchdown passes.
The defense was especially suffocating as well, forcing three turnovers while not allowing a touchdown the entire game. With Nebraska giving up a passing touchdown to Michigan State over the weekend, Arizona is now the only defense in the FBS not to allow one.
It is clear to see that Arizona has responded well to its only loss and is determined to prove that not only can it compete in its conference, but it can compete with the best teams that the FBS has to offer.
The Wildcats will face their second-ranked opponent this upcoming Saturday in the No. 18 BYU Cougars, with whom they have a familiar history.
With that game fast approaching, here is a look at the history between the two teams, as well as a look at what the team brings with it in the next matchup.
Arizona's history with BYU
Arizona has a very long history with BYU that dates back to 1936, when the two teams first met on the football field. Overall, Arizona is 12-13-1 against the Cougars, its last matchup dating back to last year.
The Wildcats lost that game convincingly by a score of 41-19 in Provo, UT, which marked the first time the two programs met as part of the same conference.
Before that, Arizona fell to BYU in a season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, 24-16, in 2021.
The Wildcats have plenty of catching up to do on the Cougars, as they are currently riding a four-game losing streak against them.
BYU's season
The Cougars soundly handled their first three opponents of the season, beating Portland State 69-0, Stanford 27-3 and East Carolina 34-13.
BYU had to dig its way out of a 14-0 deficit in Boulder, CO, when it faced the Buffaloes, but went home with a 24-21 victory.
The Cougars went right back to their dominating ways by handling West Virginia in a 38-24 win at home in Provo, UT.
Sitake leading the way
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is in his 10th season with the Cougars, making him the fourth coach since 1972 to lead the program.
Since becoming the head coach, Sitake has led his team to a 72-43 overall record in his first nine seasons.
Last year, Sitake coached his team to an 11-2 record, finished as the 13th-ranked team in the FBS, and led the way to a 36-14 victory in the Valero Alamo Bowl over the No. 23-ranked Colorado Buffaloes. Overall, he is 5-2 as a head coach in bowl games.
By the numbers
BYU is the No. 27-ranked offense and the eighth-ranked defense in the FBS. Arizona, on the other hand, boasts the No. 10-ranked defense and the 43rd-ranked offense, making this upcoming game an interesting one.
Arizona is also ranked 11th in passing yards allowed, which is one spot ahead of BYU. Arizona should be able to shut down that part of BYU's offense, as it ranks 77th in passing.
The real question is whether or not Arizona's 10th-ranked rushing defense can stop a Cougars ground attack that ranks 15th in the FBS.
Tell us how you think Arizona stacks up with BYU by commenting on our X account. Click the link to find our page and be sure to also give us a follow while you're there.