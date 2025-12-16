Complete Recap of Arizona Women’s Basketball Rolling Past Chicago State

The victory marked Arizona’s eighth win of the season, improving the Wildcats’ record to 8-2 overall as they edge closer to the final stretch of nonconference play.

Arizona controlled much of the game, leading 29-19 after the first quarter and maintaining an advantage throughout. By halftime, the Wildcats held a 45-33 lead, setting the tone for a balanced and efficient offensive performance.

Offensive Standouts Lead the Way

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Arizona’s scoring effort was paced by Mickayla Perdue, who led all scorers with an impressive 34 points. Perdue was efficient from the field and from beyond the arc, going 4-for-10 on three-pointers, and provided a consistent scoring threat throughout the evening.

Supporting Perdue were Tanyuel Welch, who finished with 18 points, and Noelani Cornfield, who added 15 points and team-leading seven assists. Cornfield’s playmaking helped the Wildcats generate quality shots and sustain offensive momentum over four quarters.

Arizona finished the game shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three-point range, both strong indicators of efficient execution on offense. The Wildcats also excelled at the free-throw line, converting 83.3 percent of their attempts, a key factor in maintaining and extending their lead.

Defense Creates Opportunities

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Alaina Rice (25) shoots against Arizona Wildcats forward Breya Cunningham (25) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Defensively, Arizona forced 30 turnovers from Chicago State, turning defense into offense repeatedly throughout the matchup. The Wildcats converted those takeaways into 27 points off turnovers, highlighting how defensive pressure translated into scoring runs.

A standout on the defensive end was Sumayah Sugapong, who finished the night with seven steals, the most on the team, demonstrating her quick hands and anticipation in passing lanes. Cornfield also chipped in with five steals, helping Arizona create additional transition opportunities.

Becky Burke during a competitive game with UC RIverside | Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

While Chicago State battled hard, the Cougars struggled to contain Arizona’s balanced attack. Chicago State shot 48.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three, respectable shooting numbers, but not enough to counter Arizona’s efficiency and depth.

Key Team Stats Summary (vs. Chicago State)

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes with her team during a break in the action as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

All stats from ESPN.com.

Final Score: Arizona 89, Chicago State 70

Field Goal %: Arizona 52.5 %, Chicago State 48.2 %

3-Point %: Arizona 41.2 %, Chicago State 27.8 %

Free Throw %: Arizona 83.3 %, Chicago State 61.1 %

Points Off Turnovers: Arizona 27

Total Rebounds: Arizona 32, Chicago State 32

Looking Ahead

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Alaina Rice (25) hits her head on the court against Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Wildcats’ performance against Chicago State offered a chance to showcase offensive balance and defensive intensity ahead of upcoming challenges. With contributions from both veterans and supporting players, Arizona demonstrated its ability to execute across phases of the game from efficient shot making to generating points off defensive stops.

Arizona will look to build on this team effort as the Wildcats continue their season, using consistent play and growing cohesion to prepare for tougher matchups down the stretch. With a strong overall record and balanced stat sheet from the Chicago State game, Arizona has momentum as it heads further into conference-adjacent play.

