Arizona’s Balanced Effort Powers Win Over Chicago State

From elite shot-making to disruptive defense and steady playmaking, Arizona’s top performers combined for a balanced showing that highlighted both star power and depth. There are all of the top performances according to ESPN.com.

Mickayla Perdue: Offensive Catalyst

At the center of Arizona’s success was Mickayla Perdue, who turned in a dominant scoring performance that set the tone from start to finish. Perdue led all players with 34 points, accounting for more than a third of Arizona’s total offense. She was efficient throughout the night, consistently finding space in the midrange and knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Perdue finished 4-of-10 from three-point range, stretching Chicago State’s defense and forcing the Cougars to extend their coverage. That spacing opened driving lanes for Arizona’s guards and allowed the Wildcats to flow smoothly into their half-court offense. Beyond her perimeter shooting, Perdue attacked off the bounce, converted through contact, and capitalized at the free-throw line, where Arizona shot 83.3 percent as a team.

Her scoring came in waves, halting any momentum Chicago State tried to build. Whether it was a timely three, a pull-up jumper, or a strong finish in transition, Perdue consistently answered the call. Her 34-point effort was not only the highest total in the game but also one of the most impactful performances of Arizona’s season so far.

Tanyuel Welch: Interior Strength and Balance

Memphis' Tanyuel Welch (11) shoots the ball during the game between Tennessee and Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Perdue commanded attention on the perimeter, Tanyuel Welch provided crucial balance inside. Welch finished the game with 18 points, using her physicality and footwork in the paint to exploit mismatches. She scored efficiently around the rim and was particularly effective sealing defenders and finishing off entry passes.

Welch’s presence forced Chicago State to collapse defensively, which helped open up Arizona’s outside shooting. Her scoring was steady rather than explosive, but it was just as important, especially in moments when the Wildcats needed to stabilize the offense. Welch’s ability to score inside complemented Arizona’s 52.5 percent shooting from the field, a number that reflected how well the Wildcats executed their offensive game plan.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Defensively, Welch also played a role in Arizona holding Chicago State to 27.8 percent shooting from three-point range, contesting shots and providing help defense when guards were beaten off the dribble.

Noelani Cornfield: Floor General and Defensive Spark

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizonaís Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Noelani Cornfield delivered one of her most complete performances of the season, finishing with 15 points and a team-high seven assists. Cornfield’s value extended far beyond the box score, as she controlled tempo, directed traffic, and ensured Arizona consistently got into its sets.

Her playmaking was a major factor in Arizona recording 19 assists on 28 made field goals. Cornfield consistently found open shooters on kick-outs and delivered precise passes into the post, helping the Wildcats maintain offensive rhythm for all four quarters.

Defensively, Cornfield was equally impactful. She recorded five steals, helping Arizona force 30 turnovers overall. Her anticipation in passing lanes disrupted Chicago State’s offensive flow and created fast-break opportunities that fueled Arizona’s scoring runs. Cornfield’s two-way performance embodied the Wildcats’ emphasis on effort, discipline, and execution.

Sumayah Sugapong: Defensive Disruptor

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizonaís Sumayah Sugapong speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

One of the most game-altering performances came from Sumayah Sugapong, whose defensive impact was undeniable. Sugapong finished with an impressive seven steals, leading all players and setting the tone for Arizona’s aggressive perimeter defense.

Her quick hands and instincts played a significant role in Arizona generating 27 points off turnovers. Sugapong repeatedly pressured ball handlers, jumped passing lanes, and turned defense into immediate offense. While her scoring numbers were modest compared to Perdue or Welch, her defensive contributions were invaluable in building and sustaining Arizona’s lead.

Becky Burke in front of the bench coaching her team | Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

Sugapong’s effort exemplified Arizona’s team-first mentality and showcased how defense can shift the momentum of a game without needing to score.

Collective Impact and Depth

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes with her team during a break in the action as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Beyond the headline performances, Arizona benefited from contributions throughout the rotation. The Wildcats’ bench combined for 29 points, ensuring there was no drop-off when starters rested. This depth allowed Arizona to maintain intensity and pace, especially in the second half when the Wildcats pulled away for good.

Arizona’s top performers complemented one another seamlessly; Perdue’s scoring, Welch’s interior presence, Cornfield’s leadership, and Sugapong’s defense all worked in concert. The result was a team effort that overwhelmed Chicago State and reinforced Arizona’s identity as a balanced, aggressive, and unselfish group.

The win over Chicago State was not just about the final score. It was about how Arizona’s best players imposed their will in different ways, each excelling within their role. Performances like these provide a blueprint for success moving forward, as Arizona continues to build momentum with stars who can lead and support at a high level.

