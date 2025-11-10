Inside The Wildcats

Defensive Grade Are In From Arizona's Win Over Kansas

The Wildcats made several stands defensively in the second half to battle back and win on Saturday.

Logan Brown

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson celebrate a win against the Kansas Jayhawks at the end of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson celebrate a win against the Kansas Jayhawks at the end of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
It was not an easy day in Tucson, but the Arizona Wildcats found a way to battle back and take down Kansas, 24-20, on Saturday.

The Wildcats trailed by ten points in the second half, but a slow rally allowed Noah Fifita and the Arizona running game to outscore the Jayhawks 17-3 the rest of the way and steal a win.

Arizona improved to 6-3 on the season, securing a bowl bid for the first time under coach Brent Brennan.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan takes off his headset as they secure the win against the Kansas Jayhawks at the end of the fourth quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and his defense didn't get off to the best start, allowing 17 points in the first half. However, they tightened up over the final 30 minutes of action and made the stops to allow the offense to build a comeback.

The Wildcats didn't manage to get a turnover and allowed 363 yards to the Jayhawks' offense, 170 of which came on the ground.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It wasn't a perfect day, but the secondary really stepped up in big spots to help get a sixth win. According to Pro Football Focus, a few Wildcats had a great day defensively. Here are the five highest graded Arizona defenders from the win over Kansas (minimum 30 snaps).

5) DT Deshawn McKnight

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight (0) celebrates after he tackles the Kansas State Wildcats during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While the Arizona run defense gave up some big runs to Jalon Daniels and the tailback duo in the backfield for Kansas, McKnight played really well inside.

McKnight clogged rushing lanes inside and forced the Jayhawks to bounce outside, where they did find success. The senior defensive lineman made two tackles and one for a loss. He also had one hurry while rushing Daniels in the passing game. McKnight's main role is to be a disruptor in the interior running game, and he did just that on Saturday.

According to PFF, McKnight had an overall grade of 67.9, with a run defense grade of 67.3 and a pass rush grade of 63.2.

4) DT Leroy Palu

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95) celebrates a tackle against the Kansas State Wildcats during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Next to McKnight on the defensive line, Palu has continued to take strides this season. He made only one tackle on Saturday, but he was also disruptive in the running game and took advantage of the Kansas guards all day long.

Palu also had one hurry and helped move the pocket and keep Daniels on the move in the passing game.

According to PFF, Palu had an overall grade of 68.2, with a run defense grade of 66.6, a tackling grade of 70.2 and a pass rush grade of 64.2.

3) LB Taye Brown

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (center) runs the ball against Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown has been a steady force for the Wildcats defensively this season, second on the team with 63 tackles on the year.

The junior linebacker led the team on Saturday with nine tackles and one for a loss. He also had a hit on Daniels in the backfield and was used in pas coverage plenty against the Jayhawks. He lined up in the slot at times in man coverage or in a disguised zone and did pretty well. Typically, a strict run defender, Brown had a good day in coverage.

According to PFF, Brown earned an overall grade of 71.6, with a run defense grade of 86.1, a tackling grade of 71.8 and a coverage grade of 55.1.

2) S Dalton Johnson

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates a missed field goal by the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The secondary really bounced back in the second half, and Johnson was a huge reason why. Nothing got over the top of him from his deep safety spot, and he was frequently in the picture after lining up inside the box on 39 snaps.

Johnson made nine tackles in the game and had two pass deflections in the win. He did not allow a reception on four targets. The safety has played in the box a ton this season, almost as a sub-linebacker, usually in zone coverage or taking away a tight end and defending the edge against the run. He's such a valuable piece to this defense, and it was on full display this week.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to PFF, Johnson had an overall grade of 72.6, with a coverage grade of 76.5, a tackling grade of 65.1 and a run defense grade of 63.1.

1) CB Treydan Stukes

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Stukes was phenomenal on Saturday. He allowed one catch on four targets against Kansas and made some key breakups late near the end zone to keep the Jayhawks off the scoreboard.

The senior slot defender made four tackles and a trio of pass breakups in the game. His biggest play came late in the third quarter. Daniels floated one to the pylon for Emmanuel Henderson Jr., looking for a score. Stukes fell a bit behind, but recovered and stayed in Henderson's hip pocket and tipped it away to keep Kansas off the board.

According to PFF, Stukes earned an overall grade of 75.3, with a coverage grade of 78.4 and a tackling grade of 80.7.

What players stood out to you the most on the defensive side of the ball in the win on Saturday? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

