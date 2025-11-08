How Arizona’s Defense Could Shape the Kansas Game
Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales took the job at Arizona this offseason with the defense in complete disarray.
In 2024, the Wildcats' defense ranked 109th in FBS, allowing 31.8 points per game. With all of the coaching and roster turmoil that preceded the season, a drastic downturn wasn't unforeseen, but it was still shockingly poor.
As the calendar flips to November, Gonzales has the Wildcats clicking again, giving up just 19.9 points per game, which ranks 28th nationally.
Arizona has still dealt with some challenges this season against better offenses like BYU and Houston, but the turnaround to such an elite level was a welcome surprise. Facing another big-play offense with the ability to score in bunches this week, the Wildcats feel well-equipped to make a stand.
On the other side, Kansas can score just like Arizona can in the air or on the ground, but the stopping unit is a bit different.
The Jayhawks rank 11th in the Big 12, allowing 25.3 points per game. When they hit the road, that number balloons to 34.7 points per game and allows a staggering 497.1 yards per game, dead last in the conference.
Arizona allows just 293.6 yards per game this season, second-best in the Big 12. They also allow just 14.4 points per game at home, which bodes well for this weekend.
In the air, the Jayhawks allow 213 yards per game, which means the Wildcats could have room to run in the secondary. On the other side, Arizona surrenders just 155.3 passing yards per game, the best in the Big 12.
On the ground, Kansas has issues as well. The Jayhawks allow 277.3 rushing yards on the ground in road games. Those three road games were against Missouri, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, all of which run the ball much more effectively than the Wildcats.
It's unlikely either team will try to run the ball a ton and physically slow this game down, but it would be wise for Seth Doege to try to establish some sort of presence on the ground early on to keep his options open.
Conversely, Arizona isn't stellar against the run, allowing 138.4 yards per game (55th nationally), but it's enough to give the Wildcats more of an edge defensively.
If you're watching the scoreboard on Saturday, wondering which way the game will go, here's a pattern to follow. In all five of Arizona's wins this season (four of which came at home), the Wildcats have allowed no more than 17 points. In each of their three losses (two at home), they have allowed at least 31 points.
Saturday's game could turn into another shootout still. Jalon Daniels is a sixth-year quarterback with a rocket arm and the ability to run, and Noah Fifita has been red-hot lately. If both sides are scoring at will, the Wildcats might be in some hot water.
However, it seems more likely that Arizona has a big edge on the defensive side of the ball. This could become a game of stops, and it's more likely that the Wildcats generate more negative plays and turnovers than Kansas does.
Let us know what you think of both defenses and how Arizona's game against Kansas will shake out. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.