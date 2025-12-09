Elite 2026 International Prospect Visits Arizona

The 2026 recruiting cycle hasn't gone exactly as Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd planned. While the Wildcats managed to land Cameron Holmes, a four-star small forward from Goodyear, Arizona, they also missed out on some of their top targets, like five-star power forward Cameron Williams.

Since several top prospects in the 2026 class have already committed to schools, Lloyd and his staff are thinking outside the box, reportedly hosting an international wing prospect from Lithuania for a visit.

Arizona Hosts Lithuanian Wing Prospect on Visit

On Dec. 8, Rivals' Joe Tipton reported that Arizona had hosted Dovydas Buika, a wing prospect from Sostines KrepšInio in Vilnius, Lithuania, on campus in Tucson for a visit. While Tipton didn't specify exactly when the visit occurred, he did mention that it was recent.

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; A general view of the Arizona Wildcats and Connecticut logos at the Alamodome prior to the national semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Standing at 6'6", Buikas is a versatile player capable of filling multiple positions at the college level. Tipton mentioned that Rivals ranks him as a four-star prospect and highlighted that Buikas has excelled for several European teams.

"Buika is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and previously suited up for BC Žalgiris in Kaunas, a professional club competing in the Euroleague known for developing high-level talent," Tipton wrote. "He’s now playing for BC Jonava Hipocredit in the Lithuanian Basketball League."

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the UCLA Bruins at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In addition to his Euroleague experience, Buika also played in the FIBA 2025 Eurobasket for Lithuania's U18 team, where he averaged 12 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

The young small forward is now 19 years old and was initially expected to be a member of the 2025 recruiting class. However, after spending another year in Europe, he's now a 2026 prospect and has attracted interest from multiple schools.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd calls for a player off the bench during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Besides his trip to Tucson, he also visited Illinois, which is also reportedly interested in the Lithuanian wing. The Wildcats will face stiff competition from the Fighting Illini if they choose to pursue Bukia, but they still have a solid chance to land him.

Historically, Arizona has not been hesitant to recruit international talent. From players like Lauri Markkanen and Pelle Larsson to Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas, the Wildcats have consistently had European stars on their roster.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Karchenkov (8) celebrates after he scores a three pointer against the Auburn Tigers during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While it's currently unclear whether Arizona has even offered Bukia or plans to make a push to land him, hosting him for a visit shows that Lloyd and his staff are at the very least interested in the Lithuanian star.

It will be interesting to see how Arizona's pursuit of Bukia progresses, and given his trip to Tucson, there is a real possibility that he will end up as a member of Arizona's 2026 class.

