Elite Five-Star Arizona Target Announces Commitment Date
The wait is almost over for one of college basketball's biggest recruiting battles. Cameron Williams, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 class, has set his commitment date. Three blue-blood programs are about to find out who won.
Travis Branham reported on X that "Cameron Williams, the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2026 class, will announce his college decision on Friday, Nov. 14 at 12:45 PM MST/2:45 PM ET." The 6-foot-11 power forward from St. Mary's High School in Phoenix will choose between Arizona, Duke, and Texas.
The announcement will air live on CBS Sports College Basketball and CBS Sports HQ. Williams ranks as the top power forward and top player in Arizona, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. All three finalists have hosted him for official visits.
His recruitment drew interest from over two dozen programs. Purdue, Kentucky, North Carolina, SMU, and USC all pursued the Phoenix native before he narrowed his list. Williams told On3's Rivals that fit, development, and winning potential drove his decision-making process.
What Each School Offers Williams
Williams broke down his finalists in an October interview with On3's Rivals. The choice boils down to three distinct paths to the NBA.
Arizona offers proximity and a proven track record with local talent. Head coach Tommy Lloyd contacts him every other day, with assistant TJ Benson reaching out daily. The Wildcats' recent success with in-state players clearly resonated.
- "I see they making Arizona kids a priority, for sure. I mean, that (location) really doesn't matter to me, but if they want me and they're doing everything they need to be doing, and that's all that matters to me. I like their system too."
- "They see me as kind of like a Carter Bryant or like Henri Veesaar-type. Kind of like how Koa (Peat) came in, he has a high impact. He's going to be like their best player this year. So that's what they see for me."
Duke runs a five-out, positionless system that mirrors NBA basketball. Williams attended Countdown to Craziness and liked how the Blue Devils switch everything defensively. Everyone guards one through five in their system.
Texas head coach Sean Miller has made Williams his top recruiting priority. Miller compared Williams to former players like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon. The Longhorns would build their offense around Williams as the focal point.
Williams' production backs up the hype. He averaged 15.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game as a junior. His 57.4% field goal shooting and improved 35.4% three-point percentage show a modern big man's versatility. The combination of size, mobility, and shooting range makes him special.
Friday will answer one of the biggest questions in the 2026 recruiting class. Williams picks between staying home in Arizona, joining Duke's NBA pipeline, or becoming the centerpiece of Texas' new era under Sean Miller.
