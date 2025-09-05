EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Wildcats 2028 Commit Denies Visit to Other Programs
The Arizona Wildcats have been recruiting the class of 2027 heavily, but they still have failed to land a commitment in that class; however, they are one of the very few teams that have been able to land a commitment in the 2028 recruiting class.
They landed the commitment of Simote Tupou, who is an EDGE from the state of Nevada. He is a Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon EDGE who has done a great job in his recruitment thus far and has plenty of potential to be one of the best in the nation.
Tupou recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his current recruitment details and his visit plans for the future.
Simote Tupou Talks Latest in his Commitment to Arizona
"Commitment has been solid. I don’t let it affect my preparation and the team's goal for this season," the talented 2028 commit stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his current standpoint with his Arizona Wildcats commitment.
He then detailed his inability to communicate with the Arizona Wildcats coaching staff at this time.
"I haven’t communicated with any coaches. I am blocking all that noise right now. I’m focused on my personal goal for this season and to be the best version of me this year."
He would then detail his visit plans at this time when it comes to visiting the Arizona Wildcats at this time.
"I haven’t planned any visit this season to the University of Arizona or any college games. Again, I’m focused on our team goal, which is to go 1-0 every week, and my own goals for this season. Beat my stats from last year. I feel like I need to prove myself to be better than last year."
There have been two teams that were hopeful to land his commitment, as well as hopeful that he would visit them, but that won't be the case.
"At this moment, there is no school trying to flip my decision, but there have been 2 Big 12 teams that have contacted me for a game visit. I declined them because I’m focused on my games this season and I also don’t have any offers from them either."
Will he visit any other programs this season?
"I don’t plan to visit anywhere else during my sophomore season. I’m focused on proving to myself that I can play in college at a D1 level."
