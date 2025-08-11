EXCLUSIVE: Wildcats' Commit Keytrin Harris Details New High School
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job in this recruiting cycle, as they have landed many different commits in the 2026 class. They have won some major recruiting battles, which makes them one of the better teams in the West when it comes to recruiting.
One of the major recruiting battles that they have won is the battle for Keytrin Harris, which came to an end back on July 5th.
Harris announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats on July 5th over a handful of programs. Some of these programs include the UCLA Bruins, the Missouri Tigers, the California Golden Bears, and many more key teams.
Harris is an in-state prospect and is hopeful to have a great season this season with a new team and inside the state of Arizona. He is set for his first season with Compass Prep High School in the state of Arizona. This high school resides in Gilbert, Arizona, and they have hopes of doing big things.
Harris detailed his goals and preparation for the season with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"My preparation going into my senior year with a chip on my shoulder, I’m with a new program, new state, so I’m tryna make this my best year ever," the Arizona Wildcats commit stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his preparation for his next and final high school football season.
The Arizona Wildcats commit has set his goals for himself, as he has the bar set high.
"My personal goal is to leave Arizona as the best football player in the 26 class I gotta start my legacy somewhere, why not AZ?"
The Arizona commit has also set goals for his team, which is hopeful to have a huge season this year.
"The team goals are to stick to the game plan, we’re underdogs helping Coach Strong build Arizona's Compass Prep brick by brick."
He has some things that he wants to improve on this season. He detailed what that is.
"I’m focused on my pad level a lot this year and just getting deeper into my pass rush bag."
What would make this season a success for Harris in his book? He detailed more with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"What would my this season a success for me is going undefeated and holding teams to less than 14 points a game, so when I leave, every coach will look at AZ Compass defense as mean and physical."
