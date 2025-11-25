Five-Star Arizona Small Forward Target Reclassifies to 2026 Class
Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd have experienced an up-and-down 2026 recruiting cycle. The Wildcats initially started strong by securing a commitment from four-star small forward Cameron Holmes. However, they then missed out on their top target in the class when five-star power forward Cameron Williams committed to Duke.
Although it hasn't been a perfect cycle for the Wildcats, a new opportunity to add a five-star recruit to their 2026 class has emerged, as the former No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class, whom Arizona has been targeting, recently reclassified as a 2026 recruit.
Arizona Five-Star Small Forward Target Reclassifies as 2026 Recruit
On Nov 22, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported on X that Bruce Branch III, a five-star small forward who plays at Prolific Prep High School in Florida and is from Gilbert, Arizona, would reclassify from a 2027 recruit to a 2026 recruit.
Branch was previously rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class, and now that he's part of the 2026 class, he still ranks among the top players in the country. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 5 overall recruit in the nation and the No. 2 small forward prospect.
Arizona had been pursuing Branch throughout his recruitment, initially offering him in June. However, now that he has reclassified to 2026, Rivals' Joe Tipton indicated there might be a hurdle for the Wildcats in securing him.
Tipton believes that with Arizona already landing Holmes and being strong contenders for five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt, the Wildcats might have interest in too many wing players for Branch's preference, which could lead him to look elsewhere.
- "Arizona is the hometown school, though the fit is a bit complicated," Tipton wrote. "The Wildcats already have four-star small forward Cameron Holmes committed, are pushing for five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt and could return two more young wings. Unless something changes, it’s hard to see Arizona leading here."
Despite Tipton's doubts, there's no guarantee that the Wildcats will bring in Holt, and even if they do, Lloyd and his staff could still easily find a spot for a player of Brach's caliber.
If the Wildcats want to land Branch, they will need to compete with several of the nation's top programs, such as BYU, Duke, Kansas, USC, Louisville, and Kentucky.
While this presents a challenge, the 6'7" small forward has already expressed interest in Arizona, and his reclassification creates an opportunity for Lloyd and company to add another top-tier player to their 2026 class.
Please be sure to let us know what you think of Branch reclassifying to the 2026 class. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.