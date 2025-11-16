Where Does Arizona Turn After Losing Cameron Williams?
While Tommy Lloyd has been doing a fantastic job on the recruiting trail over the last two seasons, Arizona experienced a significant blow to its 2026 class on Friday, as five-star power forward Cameron Williams committed to Duke over the Wildcats.
Williams had been Arizona's No. 1 priority in the 2026 cycle, and with him choosing the Blue Devils, the Wildcats now must pivot to other targets in the class. While the Early National Signing Period has already started, there's another five-star prospect that Arizona still has a chance of landing.
Which 2026 Five-Star Can Arizona Land?
Within the next couple of days, most of the blue-chip prospects in the 2026 class will have committed to a school. However, there are a few players who are waiting until after the Early National Signing Period to make their decisions, including Caleb Holt, a five-star shooting guard from Prolific Prep School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
In early October, Holt told Rivals' Joe Tipton that he doesn't plan on rushing his recruitment process, and likely won't make a decision until sometime in the first few months of 2026.
- “Probably February, March, April range," Holt said. I’m not in a rush. Really, whenever I feel like it after that. I don’t really have a timeline. It’s just whenever.”
Arizona had been heavily pursuing the 6'5" guard prospect earlier this fall, hosting him on an official visit on October 4. However, it appeared that the Wildcats had cooled their pursuit of him as they shifted their attention to recruiting Williams. Now that Williams is committed to Duke, it would be wise for Lloyd and his staff to refocus on Holt.
According to Rivals' recruiting prediction machine, the Wildcats only have a 6.3% chance to land Holt. Auburn and Alabama are the two favorites to win his recruitment as of now, with the Crimson Tide holding a 23.1% chance to secure his commitment, and the Tigers holding a 17.4% chance.
Although Arizona is behind in its recruitment, the Wildcats have time to change that. Holt is ranked as an elite prospect with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 1 shooting guard, and the No. 1 recruit from Florida.
While the Wildcats missed out on Williams, they have already landed Cameron Holmes, a four-star small forward and top 35 prospect in the 2026 class. Given that they already have a prospect committed, Lloyd and Arizona can be aggressive in their pursuit of Holt.
There's no guarantee Arizona will be able to land him, but after losing out on Williams, it would make a lot of sense for them to make a strong push for Holt.
