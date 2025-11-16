Inside The Wildcats

Where Does Arizona Turn After Losing Cameron Williams?

Five-Star Power Forward Cam Williams committed to Duke over Arizona yesterday. Here's a look at where the Wildcats can pivot to after losing out on the blue-chip prospect.

Max Dorsey

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
While Tommy Lloyd has been doing a fantastic job on the recruiting trail over the last two seasons, Arizona experienced a significant blow to its 2026 class on Friday, as five-star power forward Cameron Williams committed to Duke over the Wildcats.

Williams had been Arizona's No. 1 priority in the 2026 cycle, and with him choosing the Blue Devils, the Wildcats now must pivot to other targets in the class. While the Early National Signing Period has already started, there's another five-star prospect that Arizona still has a chance of landing.

Which 2026 Five-Star Can Arizona Land?

Within the next couple of days, most of the blue-chip prospects in the 2026 class will have committed to a school. However, there are a few players who are waiting until after the Early National Signing Period to make their decisions, including Caleb Holt, a five-star shooting guard from Prolific Prep School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Caleb Hol
Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) makes an acrobatic lay up attempt while being guarded by Columbus Explorers guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In early October, Holt told Rivals' Joe Tipton that he doesn't plan on rushing his recruitment process, and likely won't make a decision until sometime in the first few months of 2026.

  • “Probably February, March, April range," Holt said. I’m not in a rush. Really, whenever I feel like it after that. I don’t really have a timeline. It’s just whenever.”
Arizona log
Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; A general view of the Arizona Wildcats and Connecticut logos at the Alamodome prior to the national semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona had been heavily pursuing the 6'5" guard prospect earlier this fall, hosting him on an official visit on October 4.  However, it appeared that the Wildcats had cooled their pursuit of him as they shifted their attention to recruiting Williams. Now that Williams is committed to Duke, it would be wise for Lloyd and his staff to refocus on Holt. 

According to Rivals' recruiting prediction machine, the Wildcats only have a 6.3% chance to land Holt. Auburn and Alabama are the two favorites to win his recruitment as of now, with the Crimson Tide holding a 23.1% chance to secure his commitment, and the Tigers holding a 17.4% chance.

Although Arizona is behind in its recruitment, the Wildcats have time to change that. Holt is ranked as an elite prospect with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 1 shooting guard, and the No. 1 recruit from Florida.

Koa Pea
Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While the Wildcats missed out on Williams, they have already landed Cameron Holmes, a four-star small forward and top 35 prospect in the 2026 class. Given that they already have a prospect committed, Lloyd and Arizona can be aggressive in their pursuit of Holt.

There's no guarantee Arizona will be able to land him, but after losing out on Williams, it would make a lot of sense for them to make a strong push for Holt.

