Four-Star Forward Commits to Arizona in Major Recruiting Win
Arizona men's basketball landed a major in-state victory Sunday when four-star wing Cameron Holmes announced his commitment to the Wildcats. The Millennium High School standout chose Tommy Lloyd's program over Dayton and North Carolina.
Cameron Holmes Picks Arizona Over UNC and Dayton
Holmes made his decision during his planned announcement on Nov 9. The 6-foot-6 left-hander from Goodyear becomes the Wildcats' latest high-profile commitment from the state of Arizona.
Holmes ranks No. 33 nationally and No. 14 among small forwards in the On3 Rivals ranking for the class of 2026. The younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward DaRon Holmes II had narrowed his list to three finalists before picking Arizona.
The recruitment accelerated through the fall. Holmes took official visits to Oklahoma on October 4, Oregon on September 20, Texas on Oct 31, and Gonzaga on Nov 7. North Carolina also hosted him in September.
Arizona was considered the favorite heading into decision day. Proximity to home, family ties to the region, and Lloyd's development track record all worked in the Wildcats' favor.
What Arizona Gets in Cameron Holmes
Holmes brings positional size and two-way potential to Arizona's wing rotation. The 194-pound forward showed significant shooting growth over the past year, expanding his range to the three-point line while adding pull-up creation off the bounce.
Scouts describe him as a well-rounded player with reliable passing instincts and improving physicality on drives. His defensive upside remains untapped but promising, given his frame and length. Holmes calls himself versatile and aggressive, modeling his game after larger playmaking wings.
Holmes averaged 11.9 points on 47.4% shooting during Peach Jam action with his Arizona EYBL squad. College coaches from multiple programs tracked him at The Border League, reflecting his rising stock entering his senior season at Millennium.
He also participated in USA Basketball's 2023 Men's Junior National Team October minicamp in Colorado Springs and was named a finalist that year. The program lists him as a 6-5 guard with ties to the Phoenix metro area.
Holmes gives Arizona a key building block for the 2026-27 roster. He'll arrive in Tucson after his senior season at Millennium and projects to defend multiple positions while spacing the floor in Lloyd's system.
The commitment continues Arizona's recruiting momentum after landing the nation's No. 2 class for 2025, headlined by freshman Koa Peat's 30-point debut against Florida. Holmes becomes another high-ceiling piece as the No. 13 Wildcats continue reloading through elite recruiting.
