The Arizona Wildcats play the in-state rival Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium in the 100th Territorial Cup with more on the line than simply the oldest rivalry trophy in college football and another battle with “the team up north”.

Brent Brennan’s Wildcats (8-3) — in just his third season as head coach — can do something that hasn’t been done at Arizona since Raul Castro became Arizona’s first Mexican-American governor and the Sun Devils were wrapping up their most recent undefeated season with a program-record 12 wins more than a half-century ago.

Brent Brennan has Arizona on the brink of history

Arizona, which finished last season 9-4 following a 24-19 loss to SMU in the Holiday Bowl, can secure back-to-back nine-win seasons for just the second time in program history and the first since consecutive 9-2 campaigns in 1974 and 1975 under coach Jim Young with a win over ASU.

Arizona has won three of the last four meetings against the Sun Devils following a five-game skid and leads the all-time series 52-46-1, including Arizona State's vacated victory in 2021.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Brandon Phelps (18) celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Noah Fifita and Isaiah Mizell present problems for Arizona State

The Wildcats are led by Noah Fifita, the program's career leader in passing yards (12,656) and passing touchdowns (99) and surging wide receiver Isaiah Mizell.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Mizell (17) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound quarterback had 527 yards passing, a Territorial Cup record, and a career-high tying five touchdown passes in his first Territorial Cup game, a 59-23 Arizona win in 2023. Fifita is second nationally this season with 3,473 yards passing, fourth in completion percentage at 71.4% and is tied for fifth with 26 TD passes.

Mizell has exploded recently after a quiet first month of the season in which the 6-1 sophomore had just 176 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 13 receptions. Mizell has 39 receptions for 814 yards and eight touchdowns over the last six games.

Arizona State, which is coming off a 30-27 overtime loss at home to Oklahoma State, has conceded at least 50 points twice this season and 48-plus three times. Can the Sun Devils' defense slow down Fifita, Mizell and Arizona in their pursuit of history and another Territorial Cup victory?