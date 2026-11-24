The Arizona Wildcats narrowly avoided a massive letdown Saturday and beat the Kansas State Wildcats in overtime at a rain-soaked Bill Snyder Family Stadium ahead of their meeting with the in-state rival Arizona State Sun Devils in the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup.

No. 16 Arizona rallied from a 13-point deficit late in regulation and handed Kansas State its fifth consecutive loss with a 35-28 overtime win over the last-place team in the Big 12. Noah Fifita threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Mizell and Giovanni Richardson's 2-point conversion made it 28-all with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter before Fifita hit Richardson in the front of the end zone on the second play of OT for the eventual winning TD.

Brent Brennan's club returns home to take on Arizona State for the Territorial Cup trophy, which has been recognized by the NCAA as the oldest rivalry trophy in college football. ASU (which was then called the Arizona Normal School) beat the Wildcats 11-2 in the inaugural matchup on Nov. 30, 1899 — nearly 13 years before Arizona became a state.

Arizona leads the series 52-46-1 overall, 33-22 at home, and has won three of the last four against the Sun Devils.

ASU is coming off a heartbreaking loss in which Kenny Dillingham's team squandered a 24-7 halftime lead on its way to a 30-27 overtime loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium. OSU kicked a 35-yard field goal on the opening possession in OT, and freshman quarterback Jake Fette threw his first career interception on the next play from scrimmage to seal it.

Nov 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham (right) looks on as Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up prior to the game at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifita, who leads all active quarterbacks in the FBS with 12,656 yards passing and 99 touchdown passes, has thrown for at least one TD in 21 consecutive games overall, 16 straight in Big 12 play and Mizell has erupted for 814 yards receiving and eight touchdowns in the past six games. The duo leads a Wildcats offense that has scored at least 34 points eight times this season and is fourth nationally in passing yards per game (325.9).

Look for Arizona to put up big numbers against a Sun Devils squad that has allowed 48 points or more three times this season. Arizona 44, Arizona State 27.

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Arizona State vs. Arizona betting odds, spread and TV information

Spread: Arizona -9.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona -335, Arizona State +270

Over/under: 54.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 4-7, Arizona State 6-5

Game time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Saturday, Nov. 28

Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV channel: FOX

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