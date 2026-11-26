It's time for the final week of the 2026 college football regular season. Not only is it the final week before the Conference Championship games, but it's also rivalry week.

In this article, I'm going to give you my spread pick for every game that's currently ranked in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

College Football Week 13 Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

TCU vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Spread Pick

The overall numbers between these two teams are much closer than the point spread would indicate. Texas Tech is 26th in the nation in net adjusted EPA per play, while TCU is 39th in that metric.

The Horned Frogs' defense is going to keep them in this game. They're an underrated unit that ranks 11th in the country in adjusted opponent EPA per play and 16th in defensive success rate. I'm willing to look past the fact that they fired their head coach, Sonny Dykes this week and take the Horned Frogs to cover the spread.

Pick: TCU +15.5 (-110)

Mississippi State vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Spread Pick

It's a big number to lay on Ole Miss, but I'm not afraid to do so; I'm going to take the Rebels to cover as home favorites. The Bulldogs haven't been the same since they lost Kamario Taylor to a season-ending injury. Parker Puckett hasn't been effective as his replacement, completing only 62.8% of passes for three touchdowns and three interceptions while also taking 15 sacks. It has left Mississippi State with almost no ability to move the ball down the field.

The biggest red flag for the Bulldogs is that they rank 101st in the country in opponent EPA per pass and 116th in opponent pass success rate. That's great news for Chambliss, who torched their secondary a season ago and is poised to have a similar performance in 2026.

Ole Miss will score at will and run away with the win.

Pick: Ole Miss -18.5 (-112)

Nebraska vs. No. 13 Iowa Spread Pick

Pick: Nebraska +4.5 (-108)

No. 20 Florida vs. Florida State Spread Pick

Pick: Florida -6 (-112)

No. 5 Texas vs. Texas A&M Spread Pick

Pick: Texas -10.5 (-115)

West Virginia vs. No. 2 Utah Spread Pick

Pick: West Virginia +25.5 (-108)

No. 18 Louisville vs. Kentucky Spread Pick

Pick: Louisville -3 (-102)

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Spread Pick

Pick: Notre Dame -25.5 (-108)

No. 4 Miami vs. Boston College Spread Pick

There is a certain type of team that matches up well against the Hurricanes. Any team that can throw the ball effectively can take advantage of the weak Miami secondary. Unfortunately, for Boston College, they're one of the worst passing teams in the country, ranking 130th in EPA per pass and 137th in pass success rate.

The Eagles are a great running team, ranking inside the top 30 in every rushing metric, but unfortunately for them, that feeds right into Miami's strength. The Hurricanes rank third in opponent rush EPA and second in opponent rush success rate.

If styles make fights, everything points toward the Hurricanes winning and covering in this game.

Pick: Miami -25.5 (-105)

No. 21 Liberty vs. Missouri State Spread Pick

Pick: Liberty -17.5 (-110)

Duke vs. No. 8 Wake Forest Spread Pick

Pick: Duke +14.5 (-112)

Michigan vs. No. 25 Ohio State Spread Pick

Pick: Ohio State -10.5 (-108)

Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Georgia Spread Pick

Pick: Georgia -35.5 (-110)

No. 15 USC vs. No. 10 UCLA Spread Pick

Pick: USC -7 (-105)

Cincinnati vs. No. 11 BYU Spread Pick

Pick: BYU -15.5 (-108)

No. 19 Oklahoma vs. No. 24 Missouri Spread Pick

Pick: Oklahoma +2.5 (-115)

No. 22 Boise State vs. Colorado State Spread Pick

Pick: Boise State -21 (-115)

No. 7 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Spread Pick

The No. 1 thing to look for in any Tennessee game is whether or not its opponent can stop the run. We know the Volunteers' defense is going to play well, but can they move the ball offensively? If they can, they'll likely win the game and have a great chance of covering the spread.

In this case, the lights are green to bet on Tennessee. Vanderbilt has struggled to stop the run this season, ranking 92nd in the country in opponent EPA per rush and 82nd in opponent rush success rate. If they can't stop DeSean Bishop, this is going to be a long game for the Commodores.

Give me Tennessee to win and cover.

Pick: Tennessee -13.5 (-115)

Purdue vs. No. 12 Indiana Spread Pick

I can't lay this many points on a team that doesn't know who it's starting at quarterback yet. Neither Josh Hoover nor Grant Wilson has been able to produce effectively on a consistent basis, and both of them have completion percentages below 60%. That means they rely on their running game for the bulk of their production, which can make winning by margin a tricky task.

Let's also give some credit to the Purdue offense, which has been better than you might expect this season. The Hoosiers rank 35th in adjusted EPA per play and 45th in offensive success rate. If they can move the ball on Saturday, it'll be tough for Indiana to cover this big spread.

Pick: Purdue +23.5 (-105)

Auburn vs. No. 6 Alabama Spread Pick

Alabama should win this game, but I'm willing to bet on Auburn covering the spread. The Tigers are better than their record indicates, and their underlying metrics back that claim up. They're 24th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play.

I also have some concerns about the Alabama offense, which has had stretches where they haven't exactly looked elite. They've struggled to run the ball at times and come into this game ranked 64th in EPA per rush.

As long as Byrum Brown can bring his best stuff, the Auburn offense can keep them in this game. I'll take the points with the Tigers.

Pick: Auburn +14.5 (-108)

Washington vs. No. 14 Oregon Spread Pick

Pick: Oregon -14 (-108)

Arizona State vs. No. 16 Arizona Spread Pick

Pick: Arizona -8.5 (-110)

Baylor vs. No. 17 Houston Spread Pick

Pick: Baylor +4.5 (-108)

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