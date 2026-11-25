When No. 16 Arizona hosts Arizona State in the historic Territorial Cup rivalry Saturday, the Wildcats will not only conclude their regular season but also bid farewell to an era of Arizona football at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Quarterback Noah Fifita, who redefined what it means to be an Arizona signal caller and etched his name throughout the program's record book, plays his final home game on Saturday when the Wildcats host ASU. The teams battle for the Territorial Cup trophy, which is recognized by the NCAA as the oldest rivalry trophy in college football. beginning in 1889.

A finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes the FBS player who best combines exemplary service with leadership and achievement on and off the field, Fifita is second nationally this season with 3,473 yards passing, fourth in completion percentage at 71.4% and is tied for fifth with 26 TD passes.

Noah Fifita's remarkable rise to Arizona football stardom

The redshirt senior replaced the injured Jayden de Laura (ankle) in the lineup at home against then-No. 7 Washington on Sept. 30, 2023, the first of 44 (and counting) consecutive starts.

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Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Fifita burst onto the national scene, where he has remained while smashing the program's career records for passing yards (12,656) and passing touchdowns (99), and his 27 wins are the most by any starting quarterback in Arizona history.

One final opportunity to add to his Arizona legacy

Fifita threw for a career-high tying five touchdowns and had a program-record 527 yards passing, the most in Territorial Cup history, to help the Wildcats beat Arizona State 59-23 in 2023. Fifita started the final nine games that season, helped Arizona close on a seven-game win streak, tied for the program's longest in single-season history, and became the first QB in school history to complete at least 70% of their passes in a season.

Last season, Fifita was a first team All-Big 12 selection, the first Arizona quarterback to earn that distinction since 1975, and became just the second player in program history to serve as the primary quarterback for two nine-win teams (Bruce Hill, 1974-75).

What better way to wrap up an otherwise storybook career at home than with a Territorial Cup victory over the Sun Devils?