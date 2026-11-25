Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats head into the final weekend of the regular season - and the highly anticipated Territorial Cup - among the top 20 teams in the updated College Football Playoff rankings, which were revealed Tuesday evening.

Arizona moved from No. 19 to No. 16 this week, after securing a too-close-for-comfort 35-28 overtime win over last-place Kansas State on Saturday.

The win puts the Wildcats at 8-3 on the year, including 5-3 in conference play heading into Saturday's showdown with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Big 12 continues to make its presence felt in CFP rankings

Nov 21, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona moved up ahead of Ohio State, Boise State, and Kentucky, following Ohio State's loss to Nebraska, Boise State's heartbreaking 22-20 home loss to San Diego State, and Kentucky's 28-14 loss at Missouri.

The Wildcats are one of five Big 12 teams in the top 25, alongside Utah (2), BYU (10), Texas Tech (11), and Houston (18), meaning every conference team with three or fewer losses is represented.

Oklahoma State (7-4) is the only other team that is more than one game over .500, and they didn't quite make the cut here.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Noah Fifita prepares for emotional Territorial Cup finale

Nov 21, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's focus is, understandably, entirely on this week's home finale against rival Arizona State. Not only is it the final home game of the illustrious career of quarterback Noah Fifita, but it's also another chance to win the Territorial Cup trophy - which is recognized as the oldest rivalry trophy in college football.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 52-46-1, including a 33-22 record at home and three of the last four matchups.

The Sun Devils are coming off a brutal loss to Oklahoma State, who came back from a 24-7 deficit to force overtime at Mountain America Stadium. The Cowboys kicked a field goal in the OT period, and freshman quarterback Jake Fette picked a terrible time to throw his first career interception, doing so on the very next play to seal the win for Oklahoma State.

It will be an emotional night at Casino Del Sol Stadium, with Fifita taking the field for the final time. He currently leads all active quarterbacks with 12,656 passing yards and 99 touchdowns. He's thrown at least one touchdown in a whopping 21 consecutive games, including 16 straight in conference play.

It could be a great finale for the star QB, going up against a Sun Devils team he has beat three times in his career, and who has surrendered 48 or more points three times this season already.

The game is set to kickoff at 7:00 PM MST on Saturday, and will be broadcast on FOX.