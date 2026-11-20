How to watch Arizona vs. Kansas State football: TV channel, live stream and kickoff time
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Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats have one final road game to complete the 2026 regular season, taking on the other Big 12 Wildcats, Kansas State, on Saturday afternoon.
Kansas State (4-6, 1-6) sits in dead last in the Big 12, currently in the midst of a four game losing streak which included getting thumped 66-28 by Oklahoma State and most recently a 20-10 road loss at TCU.
K-State's lone conference win came against rival Kansas back on Oct. 17, 35-24, with the Wildcats rushing for a ridiculous 359 yards and two touchdowns on the day.
Struggling Kansas State looks to finish strong
It has been a rough, rough year for KSU, who came into the season with a very friendly schedule - not having to play any of Utah, BYU, or Texas Tech. Instead of taking advantage, Kansas State flopped on both sides of the ball - currently sitting 14th in the Big 12 in points per game (22.3) and 12th in points given up per game (33). The lone ranked team they have played - Houston - won by 19 points.
But KSU is determined to finish the season strong, and if there's one thing they have going for them it is the ability to shut down the passing game. Kansas State surrenders just 178.2 passing yards per game, the 19th best mark in FBS and top in the Big 12.
Of course, the aforementioned friendly schedule is a factor, with Kansas State not having faced an offense as dynamic as what Noah Fifita and Arizona will bring to Manhattan on Saturday.
Noah Fifita polishing off fantastic senior season
Fifita has established himself as a true program legend this year, throwing 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions through the first ten games of the season - along with 3,150 passing yards and a ridiculous 71.7% completion rate that ranks third in the nation.
The senior quarterback has been particularly effective as of late, throwing for 300 or more yards in five straight games - including a fantastic effort against No. 2 Utah last week, where he threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns.
Arizona has been excellent at converting on third down this year, ranking 12th in the country with a 49.6% rate, and that ability combined with Fifita's efficiency should help UA take care of business on Saturday ahead of the regular season finale against rival Arizona State.
Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on Kansas State in the team's final road game of the season:
Arizona vs. Kansas State: TV channel, kickoff time and live stream
Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
Game time: 5:00 PM MST
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Manhattan, KS)
How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM
How to stream: Fubo
How to watch: FS1
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB