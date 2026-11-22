Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats battled through horrendous weather and a heroic performance from Dillon Duff to secure a road win over Kansas State in OT, 35-28, on Saturday evening in Manhattan.

The win pushes Arizona to 8-3 on the year and up to No. 16 in the AP Poll, the highest the program has been since making the Alamo Bowl in 2023 under Jedd Fisch.

While the dream of sneaking into the College Football Playoff likely died with the agonizing one point loss to Utah, the Wildcats are still in good position to play a top tier opponent in a quality bowl game to polish off the 2026 season - at least according to the CBS Sports predictions.

CBS Sports projects Arizona for Las Vegas Bowl matchup

Nov 21, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Giovanni Richardson (5) scores a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports once again has Arizona headed to Sin City in the Las Vegas Bowl, this time taking on Missouri, who are coming off a 28-14 home win over No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday, which ended a two game losing streak for the Tigers.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz's team is 7-4 on the year, with a pair of ranked wins over Kentucky and No. 8 Florida, as well as a road win over Arkansas, at home against Texas A&M, and in the non-con against Big 12 opponent Kansas on the road.

Arizona is 0-3 all-time against Missouri, with all three games coming on the road in Columbia between 1957 and 1967.

The Las Vegas Bowl will take place New Year's Eve at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona is 1-0 all-time in the Las Vegas Bowl, defeating No. 17 BYU, 31-21, back in December 2008.

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Arizona is one of 11 Big 12 teams with a bowl projection, including two teams in the CFP: Texas Tech (No. 11 seed vs. No. 6 Miami) and Utah (No. 2 seed vs. winner between No. 7 Tennessee and No. 10 Indiana).

The other eight include Cincinnati (Independence Bowl vs. Northwestern), Arizona State (Poinsettia Bowl vs. Oregon State), Iowa State (Armed Forces Bowl vs. Tulane), UCF (Cactus Bowl vs. Nebraska), Houston (Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Louisville), BYU (Alamo Bowl vs. UCLA), Oklahoma State (Texas Bowl vs. Ole Miss), and Baylor (Liberty Bowl vs. LSU).

- Noah Fifita approaches major milestone ahead of Territorial Cup

Nov 21, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's final regular season game of the season marks the final home game for Noah Fifita, wrapping up one of the best careers in program history against bitter rival Arizona State on Saturday evening.

“Whatever it is, Noah can get it done," wide receiver Gio Richardson said after the team's win over Kansas State. "Football wise, he makes everyone around him better. We’re all going to miss him.”

Fifita will very likely hit a milestone against the Sun Devils, currently sitting at 99 career touchdown passes after throwing a pair on Saturday. It will feel extra sweet to get No. 100 in the Territorial Cup, a game Fifita has won two out of three times in his career.

The fifth year senior's name is all over Arizona's record books, and he's currently second in the country with 280 completions and 3,473 passing yards, and ranks fourth with a completion rate of 71.4%.

A home win over ASU means everything to Arizona's coaches, players, and fans, but getting it done in Fifita's final game in Tucson would be even sweeter.

That game will kickoff at 7:00 PM MST on Nov. 28, and will be broadcast on FOX.